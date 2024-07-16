The sports category has moved to a new website.

Seth Olale & Stephen Letoo among journalists banned from parliament

Amos Robi

Letoo and Olale are among the journalists who covered the June 25 protests that saw the breach of parliament

Citizen TV political reporter Stephen Letoo
  • Journalists Stephen Letoo and Seth Olale banned from Parliament for coverage of anti-Finance Bill protests
  • Letoo expresses dismay over ban, claims it hinders transparency
  • Ban reportedly sanctioned by Parliamentary Service Commission and supported by National Assembly Speaker

In a controversial move that has sparked outrage among media professionals and advocates for press freedom, Citizen TV political affairs journalist Stephen Letoo and his colleague Seth Olale have been reportedely banned from Parliament.

This decision comes in the wake of their coverage of the anti-Finance Bill protests, which saw youth invade the national assembly.

Citizen TV was among the media houses that provided coverage for the protests which eventually saw the president decline to assent to the controversial bill.

Stephen Letoo took to social media to express his dismay over the ban. According to Letoo the reason given for the ban is that the journalists exposes the members of parliament to security threats.

Citizen TV political reporter Stephen Letoo
"So now Hon Moses Wetangula, National Assembly Speaker and PSC Chair wants to KICK OUT Journalists Covering Parliament from the Precints (Media Centre) on grounds we are a source of 'insecurity to MPs' following #OccupyParliament coverage! If N.A wants blackout, Senate wants transparency," said Letoo.

Letoo further said there more journalists being targeted by the ban including his colleague Seth Olale who has been part of media coverage of the protests.

“Other than relocation of Parliamentary Journalists to Outside Parliament, there is a resolution to BAN some journalists myself included who covered #OccupyParliament from stepping in the new area. Seth Olale who exposed the MPs escape tunnel also banned,” said Letoo.

Citizen TV reporter Seth Olale
Reacting to the move, Seth Olale said it was ill-informed and a violation of media freedom when all they did was highlight what was happening.

“Reliable sources within Parliament confirm that indeed I have been BANNED from Parliament alongside my colleague Stephen Letoo because of our role in highlighting #OccupyParliament. This reported move by PSC is ill-advised and against Media Freedom,” said Seth Olale.

The ban is reportedly sanctioned by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) and backed by National Assembly Speaker and PSC Chair, Moses Wetangula.

Citizen TV Senior Reporter Seth Olale
The relocation and ban of journalists from the precincts of Parliament hinder their ability to provide timely and accurate reporting on legislative activities, which is essential for an informed citizenry.

