Seth Olale & Stephen Letoo among journalists banned from parliament

In a controversial move that has sparked outrage among media professionals and advocates for press freedom, Citizen TV political affairs journalist Stephen Letoo and his colleague Seth Olale have been reportedely banned from Parliament.

This decision comes in the wake of their coverage of the anti-Finance Bill protests, which saw youth invade the national assembly.

Citizen TV was among the media houses that provided coverage for the protests which eventually saw the president decline to assent to the controversial bill.

Ban sparks outrage among media professionals

Stephen Letoo took to social media to express his dismay over the ban. According to Letoo the reason given for the ban is that the journalists exposes the members of parliament to security threats.

"So now Hon Moses Wetangula, National Assembly Speaker and PSC Chair wants to KICK OUT Journalists Covering Parliament from the Precints (Media Centre) on grounds we are a source of 'insecurity to MPs' following #OccupyParliament coverage! If N.A wants blackout, Senate wants transparency," said Letoo.

Letoo further said there more journalists being targeted by the ban including his colleague Seth Olale who has been part of media coverage of the protests.

“Other than relocation of Parliamentary Journalists to Outside Parliament, there is a resolution to BAN some journalists myself included who covered #OccupyParliament from stepping in the new area. Seth Olale who exposed the MPs escape tunnel also banned,” said Letoo.

Seth Olale reacts to being banned from parliament

Reacting to the move, Seth Olale said it was ill-informed and a violation of media freedom when all they did was highlight what was happening.

“Reliable sources within Parliament confirm that indeed I have been BANNED from Parliament alongside my colleague Stephen Letoo because of our role in highlighting #OccupyParliament. This reported move by PSC is ill-advised and against Media Freedom,” said Seth Olale.

The ban is reportedly sanctioned by the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) and backed by National Assembly Speaker and PSC Chair, Moses Wetangula.

