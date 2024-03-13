The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Letoo receives 2 lorries of matoke & 5 transport buses ahead of April wedding

Amos Robi

Set for April 20th at the iconic Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County, Letoo's wedding promises to be a spectacular affair

Citizen TV journalist Francis Mutalaki has demonstrated his support for colleague Stephen Letoo's upcoming nuptials by pledging to donate three lorries of matoke.

Letoo, overwhelmed with gratitude, publicly thanked Mutalaki as he extended a warm invitation to the public for his momentous occasion.

Expressing his appreciation, Letoo conveyed his heartfelt thanks to Mutalaki, stating, "Thank you Francis Mutalaki for giving us 3 lorries full of Matoke to Ole Ntimama Stadium.” This gesture of generosity reflects the camaraderie and solidarity among colleagues at Citizen TV.

The wedding, which is open to the public, has been marked by an outpouring of support, with Transline Classic bus services stepping up to donate five buses for the ceremony, ensuring guests can travel to Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County with ease.

Set for April 20th at the iconic Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County, Letoo's wedding promises to be a spectacular affair. The journalist has already received confirmation messages from prominent guests including his colleagues in the media space.

Letoo, who officially invited Kenyans to his wedding ceremony in January, shared a colourful wedding poster that sets the stage for a grand celebration. The poster extends a warm welcome to all, inviting them to witness and partake in the joyous occasion at Ole Ntimama Stadium.

"I, Stephen Letoo, welcome you to Ole Ntimama Stadium Narok for my glamorous public wedding," Letoo enthusiastically declared in the shared poster.

Adding to the allure of the event, Letoo has specified a distinctive dress code that encourages attendees to embrace the rich diversity of African heritage.

From Nigerian to Rwandese to Maasai influences, guests are encouraged to showcase their cultural pride through their attire, promising a visually stunning and culturally vibrant affair.

