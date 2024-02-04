One of my pillars is gone - Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo mourns close friend

Letoo eulogized the deceased as one of his pillars and recounted their relationship that went beyond friendship to work.

The journalist revealed that Kaizer was responsible for managing all his social media communications.

Letoo’s accounts are active and enjoy a huge following across various social media platforms.

Recounting the last time he spoke to Kaizer who had all his minutes and records of upcoming events, Letoo noted that he was in high spirits.

“One of my Pillar is gone! When we last spoke he was in high spirits. He had all my records and minutes including that of all my upcoming events. He managed all my social media communications; he was a professional University of Nairobi Alumni. Rest in Power Keizer.” Letoo wrote.

Health challenges and careeer

Reports indicate that Kaizer had been diagnosed with appendicitis and was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure.

“From social media posts he looks to have been well till like two days ago. But today, he was wheeled to theatre at a Kasarani hospital for an appendicitis removal but never made it back. At 25, he was a force to reckon with on social media and created his brand which engaged with followers in a series of humorous social media posts.” A friend to the deceased identified as Mosoku Geoffrey stated.

Until his death, Kaizer was the managing director of Grand PR team which he helped establish.

Glowing tributes

Details on Kaizer’s death remain scanty with social media awash with glowing tributes as sampled below.

“Obed Grand Mullah Kaizer was a fine gentleman. Just recieved devastating news of his demise.” Mosoku Geoffrey eulogized.

Jacinta K. Lesiangiki: Pole sana for the loss. I loved his charming and humorous posts. May his soul RIP.

Emmy Sipatoi: Rest in eternal power.....Stephen Letoo sorry for the loss

Opande James: May the young man Soul Rest in Peace Mr Letoo