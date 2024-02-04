The sports category has moved to a new website.

One of my pillars is gone - Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo mourns close friend

Charles Ouma

While mourning his friend, Letoo opened up on their last conversation and disclosed that the deceased managed all his social media communications

File image of Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo
File image of Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo is grieving the sudden death of his close friend Kaizer Obed, popularly known as Grand Muller Kaizer.

Letoo eulogized the deceased as one of his pillars and recounted their relationship that went beyond friendship to work.

The journalist revealed that Kaizer was responsible for managing all his social media communications.

Letoo’s accounts are active and enjoy a huge following across various social media platforms.

Recounting the last time he spoke to Kaizer who had all his minutes and records of upcoming events, Letoo noted that he was in high spirits.

“One of my Pillar is gone! When we last spoke he was in high spirits. He had all my records and minutes including that of all my upcoming events. He managed all my social media communications; he was a professional University of Nairobi Alumni. Rest in Power Keizer.” Letoo wrote.

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo
Health challenges and careeer

Reports indicate that Kaizer had been diagnosed with appendicitis and was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure.

READ: Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo announces grand wedding ceremony

“From social media posts he looks to have been well till like two days ago. But today, he was wheeled to theatre at a Kasarani hospital for an appendicitis removal but never made it back. At 25, he was a force to reckon with on social media and created his brand which engaged with followers in a series of humorous social media posts.” A friend to the deceased identified as Mosoku Geoffrey stated.

Kaizer Obed, popularly known as Grand Muller Kaizer
At 25, he was a force to reckon with on social media and created his brand which engaged with followers in a series of humorous social media posts.

Until his death, Kaizer was the managing director of Grand PR team which he helped establish.

Glowing tributes

Details on Kaizer’s death remain scanty with social media awash with glowing tributes as sampled below.

“Obed Grand Mullah Kaizer was a fine gentleman. Just recieved devastating news of his demise.” Mosoku Geoffrey eulogized.

Jacinta K. Lesiangiki: Pole sana for the loss. I loved his charming and humorous posts. May his soul RIP.

Emmy Sipatoi: Rest in eternal power.....Stephen Letoo sorry for the loss

Opande James: May the young man Soul Rest in Peace Mr Letoo

Albert Nyakwara: We've lost a legend . A friend who was so caring to whoever he met . May he r.i.p

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
