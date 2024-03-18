Did Simple Boy collapse on stage due to hunger? Manager spills the beans

However, what began as an anticipated moment turned into a concerning situation as the Vijana tuwache Mihadarti crooner appeared visibly uneasy during the interview.

At one point, he was seen clutching onto his knees for support, and before long, he collapsed on live television.

This sudden turn of events left many Kenyans worried about the musician's well-being, prompting speculation about the cause of his collapse.

Stevo Simple Boy's manager reveals why the rapper collapsed on TV

Following Stevo's collapse, rumours began circulating, with some suggesting that he collapsed due to hunger. However, his manager, Chingi Boy, stepped in to set the record straight.

In an interview with a local media outlet on March 18, he refuted the claims, emphasising that Stevo was simply exhausted and in need of rest.

Chingi Boy dismissed assertions that hunger was the cause and urged people to refrain from spreading false information.

"Stevo did not collapse due to hunger. I have seen haters state that he fell due to hunger, but that was not the case. He was just exhausted. That is all. It wasn't even about the fallout with his ex. Stevo was over that a long time ago. Some people should stop peddling lies," he said.

Stevo Simple Boy on why he collapsed during an interview

In the aftermath of the incident, Stevo revealed that his relationship with his manager had soured. He expressed remorse for the strain their relationship endured and appealed to Chingi Boy for forgiveness.

Acknowledging his exhaustion and the stress he faced, Stevo urged his manager to reconcile and emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive working relationship.

"Meneja rudi tupige kazi nimeishiwa nguvu watu wasitukosanishe stress inanipiga mpaka naanguka kwa stage niki perform mnatakuniaribia mpaka manager," he said.

Stevo dumps wife after she cheated on him

On a personal front, Stevo opened up about his romantic life, revealing that he was currently single.

This revelation came a year after introducing a new partner. The talented singer shared that he needed time to heal after experiencing betrayal in his previous relationship, where his wife allegedly cheated and conceived a child with another man.

