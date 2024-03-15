Stevo Simple Boy collapses during 10 over 10 show on Citizen TV

The incident occurred as the artist was engaging in a conversation with the show's host Azeezah Hashim leaving both the audience and fellow guests visibly concerned.

Stevo Simple Boy, known for his unique style and music, was in the midst of discussing his experience growing up in Kibera when he suddenly faltered and collapsed on stage.

The hosts were forced to halt the show momentarily as Stevo Simple Boy was attended to.

Singer Stivo Simple Boy at 10 over 10 show at Citizen TV Pulse Live Kenya

Worried fans took to social media to express their concerns, sending messages of support and well-wishes to the musician.

Many expressed shock and disbelief at the sudden turn of events, hoping for Stevo Simple Boy's swift recovery.

"I pray that all is well with my friend Stevo Simple Boy. Was watching 10over10 Show on Citizen TV where he was being interviewed and saw him suddenly collapsed. Hope all is well. Wishing you quick recovery my guy," Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua expressed.

Later during the show, Stevo Simple Boy in a phone call with the host, reassured his fans of his well-being. I

He thanked his fans for their love and concern, assuring them that he would bounce back stronger.

Simple Boy dumps wife

On March 14, rapper Stevo Simple Boy opened up about the dissolution of his marriage, citing allegations of infidelity and betrayal. In a candid interview, the 'Freshi Barida' hitmaker revealed the heartbreaking details behind his decision to part ways with his wife.

Speaking candidly, Stevo recounted the moment when he learned of his wife's betrayal. "So tulikua tunaishi pamoja, so wakati alikua ameenda kujifungua mmoja wa familia yake akanipigia simu akasema enyewe Stevo acha tukuweke wazi usikarisike, wakasema mtoto si wangu," he disclosed, shedding light on the shocking revelation that his wife had conceived a child with another man.

Despite the initial disbelief, Stevo's narrative suggests a period of reflection and eventual acceptance of the situation.

"Kupata mimba nilijua wakati alienda hospitali, akapatikana ako na mimba lakini apo Mungu alikua ameniongoza akanionyesha uyu mtoto si wangu lakini sababu niko na huruma nkasema ndio ulikosea lakini acha tuishi pamoja," he added.

Stevo expressed deep disappointment over his wife's actions, emphasizing that he had shown her love and support throughout their marriage.

However, her infidelity shattered their relationship irreparably.

The couple, who had initially received support from Mumias East Member of Parliament, including securing a house and household items, had seemed destined for a bright future together.

Reflecting on the sudden change in his wife's behaviour, Stevo noted that her infidelity was a recent development.