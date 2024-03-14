Simple Boy dumps wife after conceiving with another man

Speaking candidly, Stevo recounted the moment when he learned of his wife's betrayal. "So tulikua tunaishi pamoja, so wakati alikua ameenda kujifungua mmoja wa familia yake akanipigia simu akasema enyewe Stevo acha tukuweke wazi usikarisike, wakasema mtoto si wangu," he disclosed, shedding light on the shocking revelation that his wife had conceived a child with another man.

Despite the initial disbelief, Stevo's narrative suggests a period of reflection and eventual acceptance of the situation.

"Kupata mimba nilijua wakati alienda hospitali, akapatikana ako na mimba lakini apo Mungu alikua ameniongoza akanionyesha uyu mtoto si wangu lakini sababu niko na huruma nkasema ndio ulikosea lakini acha tuishi pamoja," he added.

Stevo expressed deep disappointment over his wife's actions, emphasizing that he had shown her love and support throughout their marriage. However, her infidelity shattered their relationship irreparably.

The couple, who had initially received support from Mumias East Member of Parliament, including securing a house and household items, had seemed destined for a bright future together.

Reflecting on the sudden change in his wife's behaviour, Stevo noted that her infidelity was a recent development. Stevo who started seeing her now estranged wife in 2019 says this is a habit she did not have but cropped up along the way.

In light of the revelations, Stevo announced that he is currently single and requested time before considering entering into another relationship.