Simple Boy dumps wife after conceiving with another man

Amos Robi

The couple, who began their relationship in 2019, had received considerable support from their community, including Mumias East Member of Parliament

Stevo Simple Boy and his ex-wife
Stevo Simple Boy and his ex-wife

Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy has opened up about the dissolution of his marriage, citing allegations of infidelity and betrayal. In a candid interview, the 'Freshi Barida' hitmaker revealed the heartbreaking details behind his decision to part ways with his wife.

Speaking candidly, Stevo recounted the moment when he learned of his wife's betrayal. "So tulikua tunaishi pamoja, so wakati alikua ameenda kujifungua mmoja wa familia yake akanipigia simu akasema enyewe Stevo acha tukuweke wazi usikarisike, wakasema mtoto si wangu," he disclosed, shedding light on the shocking revelation that his wife had conceived a child with another man.

Despite the initial disbelief, Stevo's narrative suggests a period of reflection and eventual acceptance of the situation.

"Kupata mimba nilijua wakati alienda hospitali, akapatikana ako na mimba lakini apo Mungu alikua ameniongoza akanionyesha uyu mtoto si wangu lakini sababu niko na huruma nkasema ndio ulikosea lakini acha tuishi pamoja," he added.

Stivo Simple Boy
Stivo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

Stevo expressed deep disappointment over his wife's actions, emphasizing that he had shown her love and support throughout their marriage. However, her infidelity shattered their relationship irreparably.

The couple, who had initially received support from Mumias East Member of Parliament, including securing a house and household items, had seemed destined for a bright future together.

Reflecting on the sudden change in his wife's behaviour, Stevo noted that her infidelity was a recent development. Stevo who started seeing her now estranged wife in 2019 says this is a habit she did not have but cropped up along the way.

Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno
Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy and his wife Grace Atieno Pulse Live Kenya

In light of the revelations, Stevo announced that he is currently single and requested time before considering entering into another relationship.

The news confirms rumors that had been circulating since December 2023 about his wife's alleged infidelity and secret child.3

