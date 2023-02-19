Stevo Simple Boy's message to widowed mother

Stevo who laid his father to rest on February 11 in Oyugis, Homabay County shared a photo of his mother close to his father’s casket with the message, “Kaza moyo mama.”

Stevo did not reveal the cause of his father’s death which occurred on January 22.

Simple Boy introduces wife during father’s burial

During his father’s burial, Simple Boy surprised mourners when he introduced his wife who is known to few.

The rapper made brief remarks before he handed over the microphone to his wife who introduced herself as she mourned the late rapper’s father, describing him as a caring man.

"Bwana asifiwe, kwa majina ni Stephen Otieno. Mimi ni kitinda mimba wa Antony Adera na nimetembea na mke wangu (Praise God, my name is Stephen Otieno I am Antony Adera’s last born and I am here with my wife)," Stevo said.

Stevo’s wife began to speak but was quickly overcome by emotions.

"Kwa majina ni Grace Atieno nimeoleka kwa hii boma na Stephen Otieno. Nasikia vibaya sana kumpoteza baba. Nasikia vibaya kupoteza baba mwenye alikuwa akinijali all the time, but...

"(My name is Grace Atieno I am married here and I feel bad losing a father that cared about me but...)," she said amid tears.

Reacting to the news that Simple boy is a married man, his ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy said that a real marriage is one in which the couple holds a wedding ceremony.

According to the influencer-turned-singer, if there is no wedding, there is no marriage.

Pritty Vishy's Valentine's message to Stevo Simple Boy

Vishy would later go ahead to send a valentines message to Simple Boy despite the introduction of his wife.

“To our online inlaws you all can see its valentines 💝 💖. Anyway happy valentines day jaherana,” Vishy wrote.