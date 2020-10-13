Ex-Kiss 100 presenter Andrew Kibe has been told to stick to his day job by fans, after announcing that he was considering returning into politics, after his fast attempt flopped.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Kibe who vied for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat on a UDF party ticket and lost to an ODM candidate said the things currently happening are unpleasantly absurd.

“I'm still debating if I should get back into this politics thingy after my ass was whooped a gudwan Langata 2013. The ass-kissary is ridiculous,” said Andrew Kibe.

Following his tweet, Kenyans on twitter advised him against making the move, and that he should stick to his current job, while others encouraged him to go for it but should make sure he has a good strategy while at it.

