Stop putting your life, dignity & character on the line in the name of setting Standards – Saumu Mbuvi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has called on young girls to stop risking their lives, in the name of Setting Standards.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two called on girls of this generation to stop risking their dignity and character, just because they want to prove points to people who don’t even care about them, or what they do.

Saumu called on the girl child to be wise and live a life that their children, and the children of their children will be proud of.

She added that they owe themselves better future, and being a bad girl is not an achievement.

“Dear girls of these generations. Stop putting your life, dignity and character on the line in the name of setting standards …just to prove a point to people like us who don’t even care … be wise girls … live a life you and your children’s children would be proud of you owe yourself a better future. Being a bad bitch is not an achievement at all… let it sink in,” said Saumu Mbuvi.

Message to daughters

This comes a few days after Saumu Mbuvi penned down a hearty message to her two young daughters, stating that there’s more they can get in life, and not just attention from men.

The mother of two promised to always love her daughters, reminding them that they were born queens, and that there is nothing they cannot achieve in this life.

Saumu went on to say that she will teach them the things she learnt when she was older and that she will not blame her mistakes on them.

