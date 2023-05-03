Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

On the morning of May 2, Tande shared photos of herself in a short dress with the caption, "Vile inafaa!! Good morning."

However, a section of netizens was quick to criticise the media personality.

Others went on to say the former 'Kina' actress was trying to compete for attention with other young women who are not her agemates.

In Sanaipei's defence, Suzzana Owiyo said the 'Najuta' singer was at liberty to dress however adding that no one was entitled to speak of other people's ages.

"Let Sanaipei Tande be. I don't see any problem with her dressing & to all ladies out there, no matter your age, be you, do you. Let no one tell you that you're ever past your prime," Owiyo said.

Below are some of the reactions in defence of Tande :

Felix Owino Each age of women has its own value, and the transition from superficial shine to deep radiance is inevitable.

eli People in the comment section are way out of their line, I mean everyone definitely will get old just let people do whatever they want at their respective ages some even dont get to that age, they die early, so let her enjoy her age in what way she sees fit for her

Gracetosh2 Men are bitter and jealous at times for no reason,when a man can't get whatever they want or in any case they fail to afford they start hating,you must be a bitter soul