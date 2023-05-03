The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Amos Robi

Sanaipei Tande has been bashed by a section of netizens who criticised the photos she has shared online

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo
A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Legendary singer Suzana Owiyo is among those that have come to the defence of singer and actress Sanaipei Tande after a section of netizens accused her of posting revealing photos on her social media platforms.

Recommended articles

On the morning of May 2, Tande shared photos of herself in a short dress with the caption, "Vile inafaa!! Good morning."

However, a section of netizens was quick to criticise the media personality.

Others went on to say the former 'Kina' actress was trying to compete for attention with other young women who are not her agemates.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Sanaipei's defence, Suzzana Owiyo said the 'Najuta' singer was at liberty to dress however adding that no one was entitled to speak of other people's ages.

"Let Sanaipei Tande be. I don't see any problem with her dressing & to all ladies out there, no matter your age, be you, do you. Let no one tell you that you're ever past your prime," Owiyo said.

READ: 9 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades

Below are some of the reactions in defence of Tande :

ADVERTISEMENT

Felix Owino Each age of women has its own value, and the transition from superficial shine to deep radiance is inevitable.

eli People in the comment section are way out of their line, I mean everyone definitely will get old just let people do whatever they want at their respective ages some even dont get to that age, they die early, so let her enjoy her age in what way she sees fit for her

Gracetosh2 Men are bitter and jealous at times for no reason,when a man can't get whatever they want or in any case they fail to afford they start hating,you must be a bitter soul

CEDRIC KIPLANGAT This lady @Sanaipei_Tande is beautifully and fearfully made. She is a lady of her own class. She deserves all the respect. Do not be intimidated Sanaipei Tande. Na kama radi ya taa imechemka tutaipoza kwa maji.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Jackie Matubia tight-lipped on alleged break up with Blessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia tight-lipped on alleged break up with Blessing Lung'aho

Zari celebrates son's 16th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

Zari celebrates son's 16th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

Harmonize reveals reasons for breaking up with Kajala

Harmonize reveals reasons for breaking up with Kajala

Little known details about Hassan Mugambi’s fiancée who runs her own restaurant

Little known details about Hassan Mugambi’s fiancée who runs her own restaurant

Professor Jay speaks for the first time after falling ill

Professor Jay speaks for the first time after falling ill

Joyce Omondi surprises Waihiga Mwaura on his last Citizen TV show

Joyce Omondi surprises Waihiga Mwaura on his last Citizen TV show

Why Yvette Obura quietly ended relationship with Kamba bae Trevor Nzomo

Why Yvette Obura quietly ended relationship with Kamba bae Trevor Nzomo

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mashirima Kapombe

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & net worth

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Pierra Makena, Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro make radio come back

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

From left: Akothee, Andrew Kibe, and Millicent Omanga

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga