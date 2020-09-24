Switch TV presenter Joyce Maina has spoken after being linked by a section of gossip sites to having an affair with NTV’s DJ Mo.

While responding to the allegations on ChatSpot, the show she co-hosts on Switch TV, Ms Maina who referred to the people who peddled the rumour as sad, pathetic losers who believe anything and everything said she does not know the DJ.

She went on to state that she has never met him in person and only sees him on social media, where she does not even follow him.

Switch TV presenter Joyce Maina

The TV presenter and actress added that she likes her men chocolate and DJ Mo is light skin, as she reiterated that she values family, having been raised in a complete family.

She added that she would have no business breaking another person’s home when she is busy trying to build hers.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everyone who has had my back. There are guys who have been fighting my fight, you guys are the real ones and you know what? for every one person who hates on me, there are 10 people who love me. So, that does not affect me.

And for this other people who are sad, pathetic losers, because they believe everything they see on the internet and are so quick to speak with so much hate and bile, I will pray for you so that, that disease can leave your spirit. I do not know DJ Mo personally, never met him, don’t even follow him on social media. And you guys were so quick to say let’s go find Joy Maina’s man and then you find this blurry shadowy picture and then all of a sudden, its DJ Mo use your brains guys. DJ Mo has hair. DJ Mo is light skin; my man is a beautiful Chocolate man just how I like them.

I grew up in a two-parent household, I know how beautiful it is and how beneficial it is for a child to have both their parents so why would I go and break someone else’s home when I’m trying to build my own? Use your brains guys. This is just stupidity 101,” said Joyce Maina during their live show.

A few days ago, the ChatSpot host laughed-off the allegations, stating that she is not dumb to start claiming and posting a married man on social media.