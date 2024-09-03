Omosh Kizangila talks about his life in Christ & upcoming Mwea film project

Joseph Kinuthia, better known as Omosh Kizangila from the popular TV show 'Tahidi High,' has shared his journey of overcoming alcohol and cigarettes, embracing a new life in Christ, and his upcoming projects.

Omosh's story is one of redemption, transformation, and new beginnings.

Omosh Kizangila on turning away from alcohol & cigarettes

Omosh's decision to quit alcohol was fuelled by painful experiences, including violent behaviour, the loss of friends, and financial difficulties that left him in debt.

However, it wasn’t until he faced a sobering moment that he decided to make a change. In an interview with Oga Obinna on September 3, Omosh recalls a day when he couldn’t cross a small ditch due to his drunken state.

"I remember standing there, trembling and struggling to cross this small ditch. I was terrified of falling in," Omosh said.

"That was the moment I told myself, 'Kizangila, next time you drink, it might be the grave you're falling into.' I went back to my house, sat down, and made a vow never to drink again. But I was still smoking."

He managed to stay away from alcohol for six months while still smoking but soon realised that smoking could lead him back to drinking. So, he decided to quit both habits completely.

Omosh Kizangila finds purpose in drama & faith

After quitting alcohol, Omosh reconnected with a friend he used to work with in schools, performing drama.

His friend noticed he had quit drinking and invited him to join a group that performed in schools. This opportunity allowed Omosh to find purpose in his life again, using his talent for drama to reach young audiences.

However, what Omosh is most proud of is his decision to embrace Christianity.

"The proudest moment of my journey has been giving my life to Jesus," Omosh shared, his eyes lighting up with pride. He vividly remembers the day he decided to open his heart to Christ, a decision he made in December 2022, as the new year approached.

"For years, I had never made such a decision," Omosh said. "Jesus had been knocking on my door for so long, but I kept shutting him out. That day, I decided to let him in, and I broke down in tears. I promised myself I wouldn't testify about my salvation; I wanted people to see the change in me and testify for themselves."

Omosh Kizangila clarifies past misunderstandings

Omosh also took the opportunity to address past reports that portrayed him as still seeking financial help from Kenyans even after receiving donations to clear his debts in June 2021.

At the time, some reports suggested that Omosh had claimed the money he received was not enough and that he was asking for a camera and tripod from the public.

However, Omosh clarified that his statements were taken out of context. He explained that during an interview on TV47, he was asked if he had ever met anyone willing to help him. He responded by sharing a past encounter where someone had asked what he needed, and he had mentioned wanting two lights, a tripod, and a camera to support his work. This was then blown out of proportion online.

"I was invited for an interview at TV47, and the interviewer asked if I had met someone who had helped me," Omosh explained. "I mentioned that once, someone asked what I needed, and I told them I just needed two lights, a tripod, and a camera, and then I’d be fine. But somehow, the story spread that I was asking for those things again."

Despite the harsh comments he received online, Omosh said that the feedback motivated him to move forward.

future projects for Omosh Kizangila

Omosh is now focused on his new projects, including a movie set to be launched on Mashujaa Day, October 20, in Mwea.

He is also involved in speaking engagements at schools, where he shares his personal story to inspire students about the dangers of alcohol.

"Sometimes, I get invited by principals to schools, and I go to tell my story—how alcohol affected my life," Omosh said.