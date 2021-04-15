The Tanzania government through its regulatory body 'Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa' (BASATA) has been forced to intervene with the aim of bringing to an end the war of words between Rayvanny and Harmonize.

In a statement, BASATA, sounded a tough warning to the two, asking the to refrain from using abusive words on each other and instead focus on making good music or else they will face to full force of the law.

“Baaza la Sanaa La Taiafa (BASATA) limesikitishwa sana na matukio na miendo ya Wasanii wa Tanzania katika mitandaoni ya kijamii kwa kushamiri n ahata usambazaji wa taarifa na video zenye mwelekeo was kudhalilisha. Vitendo hivi ni kinyume na Kanunu ya 25 (1) – (8) ya kanunu za Baraza (Tangazo la serekali Na.43 la mwaka 2018).

Baraza linatoa Onyo na kukemea vikali mienendo na vitendo hivi na kuwataka wote wanaohusika kuacha mara moja tabia hiyo. Baraza litachukuahatua kali kwa msanii yeyote atakaebainika kuendelea na kutenda vitendo ambavyo ni kinyume cha sharia na kanuni zinazosimamia sekta ya Sanaa…” reads part of the statement.

The BASATA statement come at a time Harmonize has threatened to drag Rayvanny, Baba Levo and others to Court, over what he termed as sharing malicious information about him on social media with the aim of ruining and tarnishing his brand.

On Wednesday, Konde Boy said that his lawyer is preparing a cyber-crime case against people who took part is sharing his alleged nude video and photos online.

The legal aspect come after Konde Boy was involved in a bitter fallout with Rayvanny who accused him of seducing and sending Nudes to Paula Kajala daughter to his now Ex- girlfriend.

They went ahead to release songs addressing the same, with Harmonize confessing his Mistakes in the relationship with Kajala, while Vanny Boy Lectured him to own up to his mistakes and apologize.

As the drama continues, Frida Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala are holidaying in Dubai, as if nothing is happening in Tanzania.

