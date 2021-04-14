Tanzania singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has threatened to drag Rayvanny, Baba Levo and others to Court, over what he termed as sharing malicious information about him on social media with the aim of ruining and tarnishing his brand.

On Wednesday, Konde Boy said that his lawyer is preparing a cyber-crime case against people who took part is sharing his alleged nude video and photos online.

At the same time, he refuted claims that he is the one in the video doing rounds on social media talking to Puala Kajala while naked.

Harmonize

Konde Boy's Post

“ Video Zilizo tengenezwa na Kusambazwa Mtandaoni Zikiwa Zinaonyesha Sura Yangu Na Kuunganishwa Na Utupu Wa Mtu Mwingine Kisha Kuunganishwa Na Sauti Yangu Kwa Lengo La Kunichafua Kunidhalilisha Na Kuharibu BRAND YANGU ambayo Nimeitengeneza Kwa Mabilioni Ya Shiringi ..!!!! Itoshe tu Kusema (1) Sio Mimi ...!!

Narudia Sio Mimi na Sina Maumbile Yale ..!! (2) Hiyo Video Ninayoongea Kwa Sauti Nikiwa Bafuni Nilikuwa naongea Na Mtu Niliekuwaga Nae Katika Mahusiano Ni Kwaida Mtu Kuzungumza na Mtu wako Wakati Wowote Mahala Popote Sitaki Kujua Alietengeneza Ni Nani Au Kaipataje ila Ninachosema ni Kwamba YEYOTE Alie Husika na Hili Swala Linalolenga Kunichafua Na Kuni zalilisha LAZIMAAAA NARUDIA LAZIMAAAA ...!!!

Atafikishwa Mahakamani Ili kukomesha CHUKI & NA TAMAA zinadho Athiri watu wasio Kuwa na Hatia ...!!! (3) Hiyo Unayoiona Hapo Ni orodha Fupi Ya Majina Ya Watu Ambao Penginepo Hutowaona Tena Hapa (INSTAGRAM) Watanilipa (FINE KUBWAA) ikiambatana Na Kifungo Juuuu Ili IWE MWIKO kama Sio Mfano MAANA SHERIA ITAFWATA MKONDO 🙏 JOPO LA WANASHERIA WANGU WAPO KAZINIII 🐘” said Harmonize.

The legal aspect come hours after he was involved in a bitter fallout with Rayvanny who accused him of seducing and sending Nudes to Paula Kajala daughter to his now Ex- girlfriend.

They went ahead to release songs addressing the same, with Harmonize confessing his Mistakes in the relationship with Kajala, while Vanny Boy lectured him to own up to his mistakes and apologize.

The fight also brought in Harmonize's signee Ibraah Tz who went harm on Rayvanny, castigating him for fighting a battle that is not his through a song dubbed #Hayakuhusu.

On the other hand, Rayvanny’s ally Baba Levo also dropped a new tune called #HarmoMavi, with a mission of helping Vanny Boy fight the Konde Gang Camp.

As the drama continues, Frida Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala are holidaying in Dubai, as if nothing is happening in Tanzania.

