Munishi recounts how Pastor Ng'ang'a acquired church land, slams remarks on Kindiki

Amos Robi

Munishi met Pastor Ng'ang'a at the peak of his music career after relocating to Kenya from Tanzania, shortly after Ng'ang'a's release from prison.

Inset, Tanzanian singer Munishi, photo of a Pastor Ng'ang'a
  • Munishi criticised Pastor Ng'ang'a for celebrating the firing of former Cabinet Secretaries
  • He accused Ng'ang'a of dishonesty in acquiring land for his ministry and using conmanship to build his home and hotels
  • In response, Pastor Ng'ang'a dismissed Munishi's remarks and asserted his superiority

Legendary Tanzanian gospel singer and preacher Faustin Munishi has publicly criticised Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Centre for his comments regarding the dismissal of several cabinet secretaries by President William Ruto.

Munishi took to TikTok to express his disapproval and raise allegations concerning Ng'ang'a's ministry.

In a detailed video, Munishi addressed Pastor Ng'ang'a directly, referring to him as his spiritual son despite their age difference.

"You are my child spiritually although you are older than me in age, you are over 70 years and I am yet to get there. You loved my music and even while in prison, when you were released you used a bicycle to distribute my music because you are my spiritual son," Munishi said.

Pastor Faustin Munishi
Munishi criticised Ng'ang'a for celebrating the firing of former Cabinet Secretaries Kindiki and Murkomen, claiming that Ng'ang'a wrongly attributed the firings to his prophecy.

"You claim it is your prophecy that led to their firing, you are wrong because what has led to the firing of the CSs is the uprising of the Gen Z who were used by God, not you, apostle Ng'ang'a. If your prophecy was real they would have left power before the Gen Z," said Munishi.

The gospel singer also admonished Ng'ang'a for rejoicing in the downfall of the cabinet secretaries, citing biblical teachings. Munishi stated, "Even if the Cabinet Secretaries were your enemies, the Bible doesn't allow us to celebrate the downfall of our enemies."

Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng'ang'a
Munishi further accused Ng'ang'a of dishonesty in acquiring land for his ministry. He recounted how he advised Ng'ang'a to relocate from Mombasa to Nairobi, facilitating his start at Munishi's place in Ngong.

"You started fundraising to purchase the land which you claim you own, and you also used a lot of conmanship because you used money from the fundraiser to build your home in Karen and hotels, and I told you that was not right," claimed the singer.

Neno Evangelism Church pastor James Ng'ang'a
Despite acknowledging that the land might belong to Ng'ang'a, Munishi expressed uncertainty about its acquisition.

He warned Ng'ang'a to remain prayerful and cautious, noting that the movement led by Gen Z was far from over.

In response, Pastor Ng'ang'a dismissed Munishi's remarks and asserted his superiority in various aspects.

"Munishi, please, I am older than you in terms of money, in land ownership, in guitar playing. I play the guitar; you play kinanda, and you are Tanzanian; you are not Kenyan. You can be deported; for me, I am at home," said the preacher.

Below is Munishi's video:

