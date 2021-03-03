City Politician Karen Nyamu disclosed that “Team Mafisi” have already camped in her Inbox, trying to seize the opportunity of being her next boyfriend, following her public fall out with Baby Daddy Samidoh Muchoki.

According to the mother of two, men are already sending in applications requesting to start an affair with her, after Samidoh failed to claim her in public.

“Team Mafisi si Mrelax pale DM… Ati Now you are single?” shared Karen Nyamu.

She went on to allege that Samidoh was coerced into issuing the public apology, because she used to take care of him.

Coerced

“Those who coerced you @Samidho_Muchoki grossly misadvised you. Because I care for you and we have a lifetime bond. I pray you will be free one day” wrote Ms Nyamu.

On Tuesday, the Mugithi singer confirmed that indeed he had an affair with Karen Nyamu, which led to the birth of their son Sam Muchoki Jnr.

The singer said that he had put his family and himself in a bad situation, but has never left his wife of 11 years, for another woman.

He went on to state that he is a proud father and will always support his children in all ways.

Nyamu's Fires Back

Minutes later, Karen Nyamu joined the conversation, accusing the singer of trying to run away from reality. Ms Nyamu also went on to leak their private chats that capture the conversation around the whole scandal.

“Running away from reality mpaka Lini…Lakini si ata Ungeshika your lovely wife, Bibi vile wewe hunishika? Wanaume wewe.

It was easier to declare whole truth not half because utakuwa slave wa ma apologies. You have done nothing wrong babe.”

"Hypocrisy is apologizing then begging on WhatsApp, hehe sema Live," shared Karen Nyamu.

