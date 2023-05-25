The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tensions soar at Ochonjo’s fundraising after Mike Wako, Sandra Dacha clash

Lynet Okumu

In a dramatic turn of events, Sandra Dacha & Mike Wako engaged in a heated argument at Ochonjo's fundraising

Mike wako, Sandra Dacha and other comedians who were present at Duncan Ochonjo's fundraising on Thursday 25
Mike wako, Sandra Dacha and other comedians who were present at Duncan Ochonjo's fundraising on Thursday 25

In a dramatic turn of events Kenyan actress and social media influencer Sandra Dacha and comedian Mike Wako engaged in a heated argument during Ochonjo's fundraising ceremony on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The incident, captured on video and shared by a local media house, showcased the two exchanging bitter words, with Sandra blaming Mike for allegedly abandoning Ochonjo during his dire time of need.

Defending his actions, Mike Wako vehemently denied abandoning Ochonjo and clarified the circumstances leading up to their strained relationship.

Comedian Mike Wako speaking during Duncan Ochonjo's fundraising ceremony on Thursday 25
Comedian Mike Wako speaking during Duncan Ochonjo's fundraising ceremony on Thursday 25 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Family reveals what killed 'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo

According to Mike, he decided to stop working with Ochonjo due to his persistent alcohol abuse, which significantly impacted their professional collaboration.

"Let me tell the truth. I used to work with Ochonjo and the main reason i stopped working with him is because of what you people have complained about, alcohol," Mike said.

Mike explained that when he initially started working with Ochonjo, the latter had been sober and they had a productive working relationship.

Sandra Dacha and other comedians during Duncan Ochonjo's fundraising ceremony on Thursday 25
Sandra Dacha and other comedians during Duncan Ochonjo's fundraising ceremony on Thursday 25 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

However, following the loss of Ochonjo's mother, he turned back to alcohol, making it challenging for Mike to continue their partnership.

"Ochonjo was a sober man when i started working with him. Ochonjo had stopped drinking and tulikua tunafanya naye kazi vizuri. But ilifika mahali after kupoteza mama yake akarudi kwa alcohol. So it was difficult to work with him," he said.

Acknowledging the difficulties of working with an alcoholic colleague, Mike disclosed that he had to move out of the shared house, as he needed space of his own. This decision effectively brought their collaboration to an end.

From right: Mike Wako & the late Duncan Ochonjo
From right: Mike Wako & the late Duncan Ochonjo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: List of Kenyan celebrities who passed on in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding Ochonjo's serious illness, Mike clarified that the next time he reached out to him was to offer him work, but to his surprise, Ochonjo was already in the hospital.

Despite Ochonjo's desire for his condition to remain private, Mike took it upon himself to share the news on social media.

"Vile nilijua ni mgonjwa nilienda huko next day na nikaona this condition is not good for Ochonjo, and he needed help. That's why i did that video," he said.

He believed that raising awareness about Ochonjo's situation was crucial, as it would prompt people to come forward and offer the help he desperately needed.

Mike Wako & the late Duncan Ochonjo
Mike Wako & the late Duncan Ochonjo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Mike's decision to make the situation public stemmed from his genuine concern for Ochonjo as a friend and colleague.

"It was for awareness for people to come up. Watu hawakua wanajua Ochonjo ako wapi. that was the only way to expose him for people to come and help," he said.

Realizing the severity of Ochonjo's condition, he felt that urgent help was necessary, and the best way to facilitate that was by making people aware of the situation.

The late Duncan Ochonjo
The late Duncan Ochonjo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Ochonjo passed away on May 10 after he was rushed to the hospital. he will be laid to rest on Saturday May 27 2023.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Esther Musila praised by daughter for help in overcoming depression

Esther Musila praised by daughter for help in overcoming depression

Tensions soar at Ochonjo’s fundraising after Mike Wako, Sandra Dacha clash

Tensions soar at Ochonjo’s fundraising after Mike Wako, Sandra Dacha clash

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

How Motif Di Don is connecting with fans through TikTok's creative power

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Sh100,000 up for grabs in Andrew Kibe’s mini-competition

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, education, career, wife & children

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, education, career, wife & children

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Khaligraph's upcoming 4-storey mansion leaves Radio Jambo's Gidi in awe

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

Sauti Sol addresses rumours behind the cause of their indefinite hiatus

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Esther Akoth 'Akothee'

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Sheila Kwamboka and Oga Obinna

Kiss 100 announces Sheila Kwamboka's new co-host to replace Oga Obinna

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Chris Brown staring at his phone

Chris Brown shares Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange meme with his fans [Screenshots & Video]