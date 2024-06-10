The sports category has moved to a new website.

Protocol that prevented Milly Chebby from talking to Jackie Matubia at Bahati’s event

Lynet Okumu

Why Terence Creative & Milly Chebby didn't interact with Jackie Matubia at 'The Bahati's event.

Content creator Milly Chebby (Instagram)
Content creator Milly Chebby (Instagram)
  • Terence Creative and Milly Chebby didn't interact with Jackie Matubia at Bahati's event
  • Rumours of a fallout between Milly Chebby and Jackie Matubia began circulating in July 2023
  • The Terence family came forward to defend themselves against accusations that they were the reason for the fallout

In the Kenyan entertainment scene, friendships and professional collaborations often go hand in hand.

However, even among the tightest circles, misunderstandings and fallouts can occur. Recently, celebrity couple Terence Creative and Milly Chebby spoke out about their current relationship with Jackie Matubia, shedding light on their interactions during the launch of Bahati's Empire show.

On June 10, 2024, during the high-profile launch of Bahati's Empire show, Terence Creative and Milly Chebby attended the event along with other notable figures, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Content creator Milly Chebby & her hubby Terence Creative (Instagram)
Content creator Milly Chebby & her hubby Terence Creative (Instagram) Content creator Milly Chebby & her hubby Terence Creative (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The event was a grand affair, gathering Kenya's entertainment elite. However, amidst the celebrations, one notable interaction was missing – the couple did not meet or greet their once close friend, Jackie Matubia.

In an interview with Plug TV on June 10, Terence Creative addressed the situation. He explained that the couple did not have the opportunity to interact with Jackie due to the protocol they had to follow as part of the Deputy President's entourage.

"I've not met her one-on-one. Tulikuja na safara ya naibu rais so there was a protocol tungefaa tufuate.

"Hatukupata nafasi ya ku interact na watu. Wakati show iliisha tuli interact na watu lakini kwa bahati mbaya maybe hatukupatana naye. Lakini tulisalimia kila mtu," Terence explained.

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

When asked about the possibility of working with Jackie Matubia in the future, Terence expressed a positive outlook. He emphasized their openness to collaboration and the absence of any ill will towards anyone in the industry.

"Tumekuwa tukifanya biashara na watu wengi and let's say coincidentally tupate kazi ambayo tuko supposed kufanya pamoja, tutafanya pamoja. Sisi hatuna chuki, ubinafsi na mtu yeyote na hatubagui mtu yeyote," Terence stated.

Terence acknowledged that while they might not speak every day, it doesn't mean that the friendship is over.

"Ni kawaida. hata wazazi labda huongei nao kila siku lakini hiyo haimaanishi ile si familia. Tuko tayari kufanya kazi na mtu yeyote. Hakuna barrier yeyote kikazi, kisalamu ama kirafiki. Lakini wewe ukihisi kwamba utaweza kujitenga nasi ni sawa. Lakini sisi we are open arms for everyone," Terence noted.

Milly Chebby and hubby Terence Creative ( Instagram)
Milly Chebby and hubby Terence Creative ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Rumors of a fallout between Milly Chebbie and Jackie Matubia began circulating in July 2023.

Observant fans noted that the two had stopped creating content together, sparking speculation about a potential rift.

Despite the whispers, neither party directly addressed the cause of the strain in their friendship.

Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia
Milly Chebby & Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

However, the Terence family did come forward to defend themselves against accusations that they were the reason for the fallout.

