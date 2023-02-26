ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Charles Ouma

Happy Birthday!

Milly Chebby and Terence Creative
Milly Chebby and Terence Creative

Celebrity couple, Terence Creative and Milly Chebby today celebrated the birthday of their daughter Milla with fans and celebrities joining in wishing her a happy birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Milla turned four today with her celebrity parents gushing over her with cute birthday messages.

In their messages, the happy parents thanked God for their daughter and showered her with love with other celebrities and fans also wishing her well.

"Today we Celebrate you toto @millanetai. We celebrate 4years of being your parents, 4years of Gods gift ,4years of Gods favour upon your life. Happy Sunday all." Milly Chebby wrote.

The day started off with a video shared on Milla’s social media pages in which she requested her mother to ensure that her friends come early to celebrate her birthday.

READ: A real man should carry their wife's handbag - Terence Creative stirs debate online

Diana Marua and Milly Wa Jesus among others were tagged in the request to have their children early for the party.

Milly Chebby set the tone for the celebrations four days ago with a cute message in which she gushed over her daughter.

"I repeat For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you my @millanetai," read the message.

Milly Chebby with Daughter Milla
Milly Chebby with Daughter Milla Pulse Live Kenya

Below are other birthday wishes.

bahatikenya: Happy Birthday Baby Girl ❤️

millywajesus: Happy birthday baby girl 😍😍😍

nycewanjeri: She is soooo beautiful..... Happy birthday Milla

wambomiel: Happy birthday 🎉🎉 baby girl..to more years of blessings

esyombua196: @millychebby happiest birthday to you @millanetai ❤️❤️❤️to many more 🎂🎂💖💖🥂🥂🥂🥂

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Samidoh's Sunday motivational quote after fallout with wife leaves fans divided

Samidoh's Sunday motivational quote after fallout with wife leaves fans divided

Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Diana Marua shares lessons from her late grandmother in emotional tribute

Diana Marua shares lessons from her late grandmother in emotional tribute

Details of late South African rapper AKA's last album 'Mass Country'

Details of late South African rapper AKA's last album 'Mass Country'

Video of Samidoh claiming wife cheated on him surfaces, Edday responds

Video of Samidoh claiming wife cheated on him surfaces, Edday responds

Andrew Kibe raises Sh150K for 2 Kenyan content creators

Andrew Kibe raises Sh150K for 2 Kenyan content creators

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Ex-Kameme FM presenter Njogu wa Njoroge lands government appointment

Ex-Kameme FM presenter Njogu wa Njoroge lands government appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians