Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Milla turned four today with her celebrity parents gushing over her with cute birthday messages.

In their messages, the happy parents thanked God for their daughter and showered her with love with other celebrities and fans also wishing her well.

"Today we Celebrate you toto @millanetai. We celebrate 4years of being your parents, 4years of Gods gift ,4years of Gods favour upon your life. Happy Sunday all." Milly Chebby wrote.

The day started off with a video shared on Milla’s social media pages in which she requested her mother to ensure that her friends come early to celebrate her birthday.

Diana Marua and Milly Wa Jesus among others were tagged in the request to have their children early for the party.

Milly Chebby set the tone for the celebrations four days ago with a cute message in which she gushed over her daughter.

"I repeat For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you my @millanetai," read the message.

Below are other birthday wishes.

bahatikenya: Happy Birthday Baby Girl ❤️

millywajesus: Happy birthday baby girl 😍😍😍

nycewanjeri: She is soooo beautiful..... Happy birthday Milla

wambomiel: Happy birthday 🎉🎉 baby girl..to more years of blessings