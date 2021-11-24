RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Terence 'Papa Freddy' makes debut on Citizen TV’s Zora & fans can’t keep calm

Dennis Milimo

Actor and Comedian Terence Creative
Comedian and YouTuber Terence Creative aka Papa Freddy Ngamwaya is set to make debut on Citizen TV’s Telenovela Zora and his fans can’t calm.

A sneak peek seen by Pulse Live, reveals that Papa Freddy is the latest addition to the star-studded Zora cast.

On Wednesday, actress Jackie Matubia alias Nana on Zora, put up a short video, detailing highlights of today’s episode and fans were quick to spot Papa Freddy.

Actor and Comedian Terence Creative
Zora is named after its main Character Sarah Hassan (Zora). Other renown actors in the Soap Opera include: Jackie Matubia (Nana), Robert Agengo (Fella), Bridget Shighadi (Yola), Quincy Rapando (Kwame), Ryan Mwenda (Simba), Neema Sulubu (Neema), Patrick Gatimu (Oscar), Brenda Michelle (Alma), Joseph Gachanja (Mzee Chibale) among others.

The Zora Telenovela which replaced Maria is directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures. Lulu co-owns Jiffy Pictures with her husband Rashid Abdalla.

Actor and Comedian Terence Creative
Reactions

cess_mumbi “Papa Freddy ngakuja kwa hii kipindi ngakuwa more interesting 🔥

_viol.a “Papa freddy😂😂🔥🔥🔥”

murielgavett “Papa Freddy tena😂😂😂😂ngakuja ngamwaya kemikal kwa Zalena ngapata legit business 😂😂”

lydia_ngugi "Ngashangaa...mama zora ngafanya Nini sasa😂😂😂😂"

w_a_c_h_e_k_eHuyo ni Terence 😂😂😂👏🏽👏🏽”

jamiejoomAlaaaa 😂😂😂😂😂😂 wash wash 😂😂😂😂😂😂...this is gonaa be liiiit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

musyimi_felix “Uweee hii ya Leo mbona Kali mpaka ngafanya biznez legit yupo 😂😂”

joeh_lynne “Kemikaaal😂😂😂😂😂”

shiku_spence “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂wait a minute huyu ni ngamwaya inade area”

mwangitrisy_m “The way things are going..Hadi starring atakufa😢😢”

fithealth_skincare.ke “Ngamwaya kemikal😂😂😂😂😂”

karyruth4 “Haiyaa papa Freddy in the building”

lindashiroo “Bizness legit 🔥🔥🔥”

wambui_glory “Papa Freddy🔥🔥🔥”

vnyokaphy “Any why . school aky why😢😢.....🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

sallymoraamorara “Ngamwaya representiing🔥🔥”

florahkimemia “Is that papa Freddy the guy I have seen”

kalondu_sharone “Business pegit😂😂😂in the building”

i.am_fay @terencecreative I see youu😂🔥😍”

luddienana “😂😂😂😂papa Freddy @terencecreative 🔥🔥”

