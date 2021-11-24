Comedian and YouTuber Terence Creative aka Papa Freddy Ngamwaya is set to make debut on Citizen TV’s Telenovela Zora and his fans can’t calm.
Terence 'Papa Freddy' makes debut on Citizen TV’s Zora & fans can’t keep calm
Papa Freddy excites fans as he joins Zora
A sneak peek seen by Pulse Live, reveals that Papa Freddy is the latest addition to the star-studded Zora cast.
On Wednesday, actress Jackie Matubia alias Nana on Zora, put up a short video, detailing highlights of today’s episode and fans were quick to spot Papa Freddy.
Zora is named after its main Character Sarah Hassan (Zora). Other renown actors in the Soap Opera include: Jackie Matubia (Nana), Robert Agengo (Fella), Bridget Shighadi (Yola), Quincy Rapando (Kwame), Ryan Mwenda (Simba), Neema Sulubu (Neema), Patrick Gatimu (Oscar), Brenda Michelle (Alma), Joseph Gachanja (Mzee Chibale) among others.
The Zora Telenovela which replaced Maria is directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures. Lulu co-owns Jiffy Pictures with her husband Rashid Abdalla.
Reactions
