The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Victory for Radio Africa as court dismisses Terry Muikamba's Sh5.6M lawsuit

Lynet Okumu

Former Classic 105 presenter Terry Muikamba loses a Sh5.6M lawsuit against Radio Africa

Former Classic 105 presenter Terry Muikamba
Former Classic 105 presenter Terry Muikamba

In a recent ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi on May 30, 2023, former Classic 105 Drive Show presenter Terry Muikamba, has lost a lawsuit against her former employer, Radio Africa Group.

Recommended articles

The suit sought compensation of Sh5,662,738.68 for what she claimed was 'constructive dismissal' in 2020.

However, the court granted her only Sh6,000 for her voice over services, dismissing her other claims.

Terry Muikamba
Terry Muikamba Terry Muikamba Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: HOT 96’s Terry Muikamba sues former Employer "Radio Africa" over wrongful dismissal

Terry Muikamba had filed the lawsuit in 2021, alleging that she was forced to resign from Radio Africa Group due to a toxic working environment that amounted to constructive dismissal.

Constructive dismissal occurs when an employer creates an environment that leaves an employee with no choice but to resign.

Terry Muikamba
Terry Muikamba Terry Muikamba and Nyashinski Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Muikamba cited severe, harsh, abusive treatment, and harassment from the company's director of programs, Mr. Peter Sinclair, as the reasons for her resignation.

Justice Nzioka wa Makau, however, dismissed Muikamba's claims, stating that she left employment voluntarily for better opportunities, despite the company offering her an enhanced package.

The judge ruled that Muikamba had not established the necessary elements to recover damages from Radio Africa Group.

Terry Muikamba
Terry Muikamba Terry Muikamba Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Terry Muikamba on why she left Classic 105 for Hot 96 & biggest Radio Memories

The court found that Muikamba had left the company on her own accord and that her claims of constructive dismissal through bullying and harassment were unfounded.

Radio Africa Group defended itself against Muikamba's allegations, stating that she had not reported any harassment or raised any issues concerning her work environment until her resignation.

The company claimed that Muikamba had undergone various appraisals between 2018 and 2020, during which she had the opportunity to comment on her work environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also pointed out that Muikamba renewed her contract in 2019 without raising any concerns.

Terry Muikamba
Terry Muikamba Terry Muikamba and Nyashinski Pulse Live Kenya

Radio Africa Group highlighted that a meeting was held with the Drive Show team, including the CEO, Patrick Quarcoo, in September 2020, to address the claims raised by Muikamba in her resignation letter.

During the meeting, it was discovered that other team members had also raised issues against Mr. Sinclair, suggesting that steps were taken to address the concerns.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tyler Mbaya's Biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Tyler Mbaya's Biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

Boutross in hot water for Scotland gig without promoter's consent

Boutross in hot water for Scotland gig without promoter's consent

Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

Mishi Dorah breaks down as she recalls love journey with Indian husband

Mishi Dorah breaks down as she recalls love journey with Indian husband

Popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop dies

Popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop dies

KRG The Don’s meeting with alleged baby mama nearly ends in fight [Video]

KRG The Don’s meeting with alleged baby mama nearly ends in fight [Video]

Victory for Radio Africa as court dismisses Terry Muikamba's Sh5.6M lawsuit

Victory for Radio Africa as court dismisses Terry Muikamba's Sh5.6M lawsuit

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha and lover Georgina unfollow each other

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha and lover Georgina unfollow each other

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Akothee and her husband Omosh

Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece