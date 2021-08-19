In an update, the former NTV Uganda Presenter said that Ronald popped the Big question “Will You Marry Me” on Tuesday and she gladly said Yes.

The gorgeous Ms Fabiola said that she is happy to be spending the rest of her life with her best friend and man of her dreams.

“On Tuesday August 17th, I said YES to the my Superman, my best friend and the man of my dreams. You know how they say that when you meet “THE ONE” you’ll know ? That was my reality. I knew from day one that “MY ONE” had found me. I’m so excited for this new chapter of our lives. I’m fulfilled. ❤️❤️❤️” shared Anita Fabiola.

Ex-NTV presenter Anita Fabiola engaged to longtime boyfriend in Maldives [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

She Said Yes!

On the other hand, an excited Mark Ronald was over the moon that Anita said YES to his proposal.

“She said yeeeeeeees💍❤️… I’m the luckiest man in the world. #she said yes” wrote Ronald.

The proposal attracted lots of positive vibrations from their fans and followers, with many gushing over the couple with lovely comments.

The couple is currently in the Maldives for a vacation as they celebrate Mark’s Birthday.

“Help me wish my hubby a happy birthday 🥰🥰You are the kindest, strongest, most affectionate & loving, a protector & provider. You make me so happy and I’m grateful to be living my best life with you. I love you my Superman 🥰🥰😌. @_mark_r ❤️❤️❤️” Anita said in a post.

Congratulatory Messages.

pallasomusic “Congratulations Queen. Wish you all the happiness in the world”

kansiime256_ “Congratulations mwana wamaawe 🔥🔥🔥”

hassansarah “Congratulations beautiful 🤗❤️🥳🥳💗💃🏾 wishing you all the happiness in the world”

miss.surraiya “You deserve all the happiness 😍😍😍 congratulations baby girl ❤️”

marthakayug “Congratulations my love! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I'm sooo happy for you! Happiness looks so good on u. Excited for this next journey ❤️❤️😍😍😍”

mbajja_sean “Congratulations sis😍😍😍 I can’t wait for the destination wedding 🕺🏾🤗🤗”

