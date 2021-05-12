Zoea MP wako mapema- Jalang’o on vying for Lang’ata Parliamentary Seat

In an interview with NTV, the Kiss 100 Presenter urged Lang’ata constituents to get used to their Member of Parliament “Mapema”, because he is optimistic of winning the race come 2022.

“Nenda kuwa Mp wa Lang’ata, Vijana mbadilishe Kura mkuje tujenge Lang’ata Mpya. Najipigia Debe. Am the Next MP of Lang’ata, mark this day, I don’t go for things I can’t get and I have once said it, Zoea Mheshimiwa wako mapema” said Jalang’o.

Pulse Live Kenya

Away from politics, Jalas went on to advice young people to keep pushing themselves until they achieve the goals they have set in Life.

“Don’t get satisfied, the same hunger that you had when starting, how more hungrier a you? Hiyo njaa bado iko? There is one thing that pushes me every day and I tell people the reason why I work hard is poverty, I have been on both ends, I have had money and I have been poor” shared Jalang’o.

Pulse Live Kenya

Asked on why he helps people on 'Camera' he said “I need to be accountable for some of this people, I need people to see that this platform did this and this. That why platforms are made, we started on Camera why should we not finish on Camera”.

“Lakini Vijana, Uceleb isikuingie kwa Kichwa, this people you call your fans, can make you or break you, so be wise, it’s about you, grow your brand so that you can live beyond it”, added Heavy J Baba.