The WaJesus remove video of Kabi denying Abby is his daughter from YouTube

The video was uploaded in January, a few days after he was exposed for neglecting the daughter he sired with his cousin.

A quick check by Pulse Live disclosed that the video has now been made private and does not exist in the WaJesus YouTube Channel.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, Kabi refuted claims that he has neglected his child, insisting that the kid in question was actually his Niece, and the lady said to be his wife, was a cousin. He went on to castigate people who were propagating the ‘fake’ story, saying they were out to tarnish his name.

On Thursday, however, Kabi in a statement admitted that he sired the child (Abby) with his cousin, something that was confirmed by a paternity test that was done recently.

“Hey Guys and praise Jesus, some of you might be aware of the matter involving me regarding baby Abby. I wish to confirm that Yesterday paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child. The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby.” read part of his statement.

Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly Pulse Live Kenya