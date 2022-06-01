President Kenyatta launches attack on DP Ruto in his Madaraka Day speech

President Kenyatta who was making his final national event speech before he exits praised the infrastructural development the Jubilee government has made from roads to hospitals as well as digital infrastructure.

The head state said under his administration the spread of tarmacked roads increased over six times what the previous administrations had built.

“Today, I am proud to record that, if the Third Administration built 2,000 Kms of tarmac roads, we accelerated his achievement by building over 11,000 Kms, which is close to six times what they built, In fact, we have built more roads in 9 years than what the previous administrations combined, including the colonizers, built in 123 years,” the president said.

The president also praised the devolved HealthCare system saying 1,192 more health facilities which have enabled the inching closer to the realization of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Madaraka Day Celebrations Pulse Live Kenya

“To enhance access to healthcare, we have constructed an additional 1,912 healthcare facilities across all levels of care countrywide; representing a 43% increase in the total number of public health facilities in the country. These facilities range from the recently commissioned modern state-of-the-art Level 6 Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital to health centers and dispensaries at the village level,” the president said.

During the celebrations several individuals received different awards for their contribution in different areas in society.

Paul Nderitu Ndung'u, who is the current chairperson of the St. Johns Ambulance, was conferred with the Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH) for volunteering with organisation for over 44 years.

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, was also honoured during the Madaraka Day Celebrations for his contribution in leading the Presidents Delivery Unit. He was conferred with the Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH).

Nzioka Waita receives award from President Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

Brigadier Carolyne Mwende Mutesia, the General Manager of the Joint National Mapping Project, was acknowledged and awarded Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) for her contribution in the development projects across different ministries.