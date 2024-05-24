Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

In recent times, Pastor Victor Kanyari has stirred significant controversy with his online actions, pushing the limits of what many believe is appropriate for a religious leader.

His content on TikTok, often seen as provocative, led to public outcry and even calls for his removal from the platform.

Initial Ban and Meeting with Ezekiel Mutua

The situation escalated when Ezekiel Mutua, CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, announced his intention to ban Pastor Kanyari from TikTok and have him arrested.

Mutua's declaration, made in response to numerous complaints, seemed to signal the end of Kanyari's controversial online presence.

However, just a day after making this bold declaration, Mutua had a change of heart. On May 24, he held a meeting with Pastor Kanyari and other TikTok influencers to discuss the potential positive impact Kanyari could have on the platform.

The meeting resulted in a surprising shift in Mutua's stance.

New role for Pastor Kanyari: TikTok president

In the meeting, Mutua expressed his newfound optimism about working with Kanyari to harness his influence for good.

"Pastor Kanyari is a TikToker and he has a lot of followers. We are looking at how we can start conversations around mental health issues, reproductive health, and things that affect the youth," Mutua stated.

Mutua acknowledged the reservations some people might have about Kanyari's content but emphasised the pastor's potential to drive positive change.

He stressed the importance of engaging with the youth directly on platforms like TikTok rather than waiting for crises to occur.

Mutua declared Pastor Kanyari as the 'President of TikTok.' This declaration was accompanied by a symbolic swearing-in ceremony where Kanyari pledged to honour his new role.

Holding a Bible, Kanyari vowed, "I swear that I will not mislead them or disgrace the name of God. I will uphold dignity, integrity, and responsibility and work together with TikTokers and all the youth on this platform to build them. So help me God."

Ezekiel reveals plan to go Live with Kanyari

With his new title, Pastor Kanyari is expected to lead by example and collaborate with other TikTok influencers to address critical issues affecting the youth.

Mutua highlighted the need for inclusive conversations, saying, "We will have joint TikTok live sessions with Pastor Kanyari.

"Guys, come as you are. We are not asking you to tell us what you want to hear, we are telling you to tell us what you want to say and then we have a conversation. Don't feel shy, not have any misconceptions. Don't judge anybody," he said.

Future prospects

Nonetheless, Mutua's vision is clear: using Kanyari's platform to reach and positively impact the youth. He expressed his happiness about Kanyari's TikTok involvement, emphasizing the urgency of guiding young people.