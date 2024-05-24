The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

Lynet Okumu

Details of pastor Victor Kanyari's new role assigned by Ezekiel Mutua, CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya

CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, Ezekiel Mutua with Pastor Victor Kanyari (Facebook)
CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, Ezekiel Mutua with Pastor Victor Kanyari (Facebook)
  • Pastor Victor Kanyari's controversial online actions sparked public outcry
  • CEO Ezekiel Mutua initially intended to ban Kanyari from TikTok and have him arrested
  • The focus is on using Kanyari's platform to positively impact and guide young people

Recommended articles

In recent times, Pastor Victor Kanyari has stirred significant controversy with his online actions, pushing the limits of what many believe is appropriate for a religious leader.

His content on TikTok, often seen as provocative, led to public outcry and even calls for his removal from the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation escalated when Ezekiel Mutua, CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, announced his intention to ban Pastor Kanyari from TikTok and have him arrested.

Mutua's declaration, made in response to numerous complaints, seemed to signal the end of Kanyari's controversial online presence.

CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, Ezekiel Mutua with Pastor Victor Kanyari (Facebook)
CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya, Ezekiel Mutua with Pastor Victor Kanyari (Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kanyari's 'divine' fishing: Controversial gifts, women drama & exorcism on TikTok

However, just a day after making this bold declaration, Mutua had a change of heart. On May 24, he held a meeting with Pastor Kanyari and other TikTok influencers to discuss the potential positive impact Kanyari could have on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting resulted in a surprising shift in Mutua's stance.

In the meeting, Mutua expressed his newfound optimism about working with Kanyari to harness his influence for good.

"Pastor Kanyari is a TikToker and he has a lot of followers. We are looking at how we can start conversations around mental health issues, reproductive health, and things that affect the youth," Mutua stated.

Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari
Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari Salvation Healing Ministry pastor, Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Mutua acknowledged the reservations some people might have about Kanyari's content but emphasised the pastor's potential to drive positive change.

He stressed the importance of engaging with the youth directly on platforms like TikTok rather than waiting for crises to occur.

Mutua declared Pastor Kanyari as the 'President of TikTok.' This declaration was accompanied by a symbolic swearing-in ceremony where Kanyari pledged to honour his new role.

Holding a Bible, Kanyari vowed, "I swear that I will not mislead them or disgrace the name of God. I will uphold dignity, integrity, and responsibility and work together with TikTokers and all the youth on this platform to build them. So help me God."

MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua
MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Pastor Kanyari joins TikTok money-making craze with live sessions to mint millions

With his new title, Pastor Kanyari is expected to lead by example and collaborate with other TikTok influencers to address critical issues affecting the youth.

Mutua highlighted the need for inclusive conversations, saying, "We will have joint TikTok live sessions with Pastor Kanyari.

"Guys, come as you are. We are not asking you to tell us what you want to hear, we are telling you to tell us what you want to say and then we have a conversation. Don't feel shy, not have any misconceptions. Don't judge anybody," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari
Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pastor Kanyari linked with Illuminati blood-drinking organisation

Nonetheless, Mutua's vision is clear: using Kanyari's platform to reach and positively impact the youth. He expressed his happiness about Kanyari's TikTok involvement, emphasizing the urgency of guiding young people.

"We need you to help these young people. If we speak to these TikTokers from outside, then by the time the leaders and church realize what TikTok is, it will be too late. These are our children and they will be the fathers of tomorrow," Mutua stated.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB

Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

Kanyari's TikTok journey takes new turn after Ezekiel Mutua's appointment

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Tileh Pacbro finally confirms reasons for divorcing Spanish wife

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Prince Mwangi: The rising star of 'Becky' series & 11-year-old business owner

Ricca grills mum Pierra Makena to confess crush on Obinna & having more kids

Ricca grills mum Pierra Makena to confess crush on Obinna & having more kids

Former TV47 journalist lands new job in Turkey 3 months after departure

Former TV47 journalist lands new job in Turkey 3 months after departure

NRG's Natalie Githinji shares how bath products burnt her

NRG's Natalie Githinji shares how bath products burnt her

Details of Sheila Wegesha's vigil, body viewing & burial at 1st hubby's home

Details of Sheila Wegesha's vigil, body viewing & burial at 1st hubby's home

Kanyari's 'divine' fishing: Controversial gifts, women drama & exorcism on TikTok

Kanyari's 'divine' fishing: Controversial gifts, women drama & exorcism on TikTok

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani

Cera Imani discusses split from Kairo & origin of clubbing video

Dem Wa Facebook

Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration

Nyashinski with music producer Cedo on November 2022

Nyashinski unexpectedly pulls out of U.S. Madaraka Festival tour 5 days to start

An image of Former Citizen TV news anchor Kimani Mbugua during his time at Kenyans

Influencer Msupa M's reaction after being linked to Kimani Mbugua's troubles