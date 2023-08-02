The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I regret - Brian Chira extends heartfelt apology on radio

Lynet Okumu

Brian Chira regrets being toxic & plans to do one important thing for redemption

TikToker Brian Chira
TikToker Brian Chira

Controversial TikToker Brian Chira has taken a bold step forward by offering a public apology for his past toxic behavior.

In an emotional interview with Kiss FM on August 2, Chira expressed remorse for his ungratefulness towards those who genuinely cared for him during his rise to internet fame.

His candid admission and willingness to take a break from social media to reflect on his actions have sparked both praise and skepticism among his audience.

TikToker Brian Chira
TikToker Brian Chira TikToker Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya
Vote for the TikTok Influencer of the Year on the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

Brian Chira didn't shy away from acknowledging his past mistakes. He revealed that he had misjudged the intentions of some friends who supported him during his journey to becoming an internet sensation.

He expressed sincere regret for his toxic behavior towards them, admitting that he failed to see their genuine care and believed they were merely seeking to benefit from his fame.

“I'm sorry to friends who I have been toxic to. I have come to realize that I have been so toxic to friends who really cared about me, but I have never known they had good intentions. I thought they were trying to use me for the fame that I was gaining. They were there to hold me, but I didn’t see it,” Chira said.

TikToker Brian Chira [Instagram]
TikToker Brian Chira [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad takes legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

As he rose to internet stardom, Chira confessed that the fame got to his head. He started to believe that he was superior to others, leading him to selectively decide who deserved to be in his life.

This arrogance caused him to push away people who cared for him, causing significant emotional damage.

“I woke up one day and found myself an internet sensation,” he said. “Fame got into my head, and I started to think that I was better than everyone else. I started to push people away who I thought didn’t deserve to be in my life. I was wrong, and I’m so sorry,” he said.

Brian Chira
Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya

The controversial TikToker's apology came as a turning point in his life. Recognizing the harm he had caused, he declared his decision to take a break from social media.

He plans to disconnect from the online world, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and introspection.

By distancing himself from the spotlight, he hopes to find clarity about his true identity and purpose in life.

“I want to take a break from social media,” he said. “I will switch off my phone, take my KSh 10,000, and chill somewhere. I need to figure out who I am and what I want in life," he said.

Chira's public apology has generated varied responses from his audience. Some have lauded him for owning up to his mistakes, praising his honesty and willingness to change.

Brian Chira
Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Brian Chira left badly injured after violent robbery

On the other hand, there are those who remain skeptical, questioning the sincerity of his apology and whether this might be a mere attempt to regain popularity.

