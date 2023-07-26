The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Brian Chira left badly injured after violent robbery

Amos Robi

Chira narrated that he was in the kitchen preparing a meal the incident

TikToker Brian Chira

TikTok sensation Brian Chira on Monday July, 24, found himself at the center of a nightmarish ordeal when what seemed like a regular evening turned into a harrowing robbery and assault.

In a video shared online, Chira disclosed how two individuals, disguised as his friends, gained entry to his home and subjected him to a horrifying experience.

"It was around 9 and then I heard a knock on the door I was in the kitchen cooking and because I know students are the ones who always come to my house so ni 'Ingia', wakaingia wote," Chira narrated.

Unfortunately, his hospitality was met with hostility as the supposed friends turned perpetrators. The guests did not waste any time before they unleashed their wrath on him.

As this continued, Chira said another one came in and began ransacking his house demanding for money.

"One came and held and the other began dragging me on the floor and a third party came in akaanza kupora these people think I have money but I don't," he narrated.

Pulse Influencer Awards: TikTok Influencer of the Year

The losses incurred during the robbery were substantial, with Chira estimating the value to exceed Sh70,000, including valuable possessions and even his household shopping.

The incident left him shaken, especially because he asserted that he did not possess the wealth that the robbers assumed he had.

Addressing speculations, Chira asserted that he was not under the influence of alcohol during the attack and emphasized that he had promptly reported the matter to the authorities.

Additionally, he revealed that he had received medical treatment and was in the process of recovery.

TikToker Brian Chira [Instagram]
TikToker Brian Chira [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
However, as news of the incident spread, a section of netizens cast doubt on Chira's account, suggesting that there might be more to the story.

Some questioned whether the TikToker might have been involved in a physical exchange while under the influence of alcohol, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
