Brian Chira left badly injured after violent robbery

In a video shared online, Chira disclosed how two individuals, disguised as his friends, gained entry to his home and subjected him to a horrifying experience.

"It was around 9 and then I heard a knock on the door I was in the kitchen cooking and because I know students are the ones who always come to my house so ni 'Ingia', wakaingia wote," Chira narrated.

Unfortunately, his hospitality was met with hostility as the supposed friends turned perpetrators. The guests did not waste any time before they unleashed their wrath on him.

As this continued, Chira said another one came in and began ransacking his house demanding for money.

"One came and held and the other began dragging me on the floor and a third party came in akaanza kupora these people think I have money but I don't," he narrated.

The losses incurred during the robbery were substantial, with Chira estimating the value to exceed Sh70,000, including valuable possessions and even his household shopping.

The incident left him shaken, especially because he asserted that he did not possess the wealth that the robbers assumed he had.

Addressing speculations, Chira asserted that he was not under the influence of alcohol during the attack and emphasized that he had promptly reported the matter to the authorities.

Additionally, he revealed that he had received medical treatment and was in the process of recovery.

However, as news of the incident spread, a section of netizens cast doubt on Chira's account, suggesting that there might be more to the story.