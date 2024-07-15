150kg & unstoppable: Kabuda's tearful journey through body shaming & Obinna's support

Kabuda became a sensation by recording videos of himself dancing to miondoko moves while calling for passengers to board his bus, capturing the attention of many online.

Kabuda’s roots in Umoja & Obinna's role in his career

In a conversation with Obinna on July 15, the 26-year-old dancer revealed his background.

"I was born in Umoja and grew up in Kasarani. I went to primary school there and later attended secondary school in Limuru. Academically, I wasn't very sharp. I didn't grasp things well in school," Kabuda admitted.

TikToker Kabuda (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Despite his academic struggles, Kabuda's talent shone through, leading him to a unique path to success.

During the interview, Kabuda became emotional, shedding a tear as he acknowledged Obinna's significant role in his career.

"I used to work as a conductor on the Kasarani route. Even now, I still live in Kasarani. Not many people believed in me, but you gave me words of hope that I would be the next big thing. And now, I can't believe I'm here. It's God. With the support of my church, family, my grandpa, and my mum, I have come this far," Kabuda expressed gratefully.

He also addressed the negativity he faced from others who doubted his potential. "Many people didn't see anything in me. They looked down on me. Even some artists said to leave me alone. But I can tell them, when God's time comes, it has come. I've even had interviews with celebrities who didn't upload them. But those were just phases; they passed," he said.

TikToker Kabuda (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Kabuda embraces his 150Kg body

When asked about his feelings towards his body, Kabuda shared that he wouldn't trade it for anything else because it’s what makes him unique and successful.

"God has given me this body, and I love myself the way I am. I weigh 150 kg, and I'm fit. I have no plans to lose any weight."

He humorously admitted that he doesn't tie his shoelaces because it’s not possible and puts on his trousers while seated on his bed.

"I don't tie my shoes. I sit down to wear my trousers. I get body shamed a lot, but I'm used to it. I don't see it as a big deal. Even if you insult me, it's just temporary. They'll talk during the day and sleep at night," he said.

Kabuda revealed that many people reach out to him in his direct messages, sharing how he inspires them.

Content creation & dancing

Kabuda’s unique content has sometimes been mistaken for triviality, but he asserts that his talent is genuine and runs in his blood. "It's not madness. It's talent. It has always been in my blood. I started as a conductor in 2017, and my new dance moves just come naturally. I believe content creation pays off."

Kabuda has ambitious plans for his content creation career. "I've opened a YouTube channel, and I want to bring something that's never been done in Kenya. Something new and exciting," he shared.

TikToker Kabuda (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya