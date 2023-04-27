The sports category has moved to a new website.

TikToker Kabuda shares life after fame, thanks Njugush for recognising him

Fabian Simiyu

Here is what Kabuda said about his life after his TikTok videos went viral

Silva Kido [left] and Kabudaa
Viral TikToker and matatu tout Kabuda has revealed that life has never been the same since he started trending on TikTok for dancing on the streets of Nairobi.

Kabuda, who operates between Mwiki and the CBD, claimed during an interview with Silva Kido that some of his ex-girlfriends have started calling him, stating that they want him back. This has surprised him a lot.

He explained that some of them have even gone to the extent of reminding him of their names to win his heart back

TikToker Kabuda
TikToker Kabuda Pulse Live Kenya
"Hapo kwa wasichana achana nayo. Unapata mlikosana naye miaka miwiliiliyopita, sai anakuinbox. Sasa? Uko poa? Unanikumbuka? Hukumbuki Njeri? Ghaai umenisahau. Ulidelete namba yangu? Mademni wengi lakini laima uwaavoid kiasi.

"[Leave alone ladies. You will find out that you broke up with someone two years ago then she texts you right now asking how you are doing and if you remember her or if you deleted her number. Ladies are many out there but I must avoid them sometimes]," Kabuda explained.

He, however, affirmed that he can't hook up with his exes since they left him when he had nothing.

Kabudaa, who has been called upon to work with some of the big names in the industry, did not fail to mention Eddie Butita and Njugush for including him in their work. He thanked them for believing in him.

Kabuda rose to fame by recording back-to-back videos of himself dancing miondoko moves while calling for passengers to board his bus.

The TikToker has gone ahead and been featured in several TikTok challenges with other celebrities, something that he doesn't take for granted.

One thing that his fans didn't know until his interview was that he doesn't own a smartphone, which means that he usually borrows a friend's phone to record and upload his videos on TikTok.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
TikToker Kabuda shares life after fame, thanks Njugush for recognising him

