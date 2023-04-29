Wyrimu & Lolo: Meet TikTok duo breaking stereotypes & spreading positivity through dance

Today, with the rise of social media, dance has taken on a new life, allowing people from around the world to share their love of dance and connect with others in ways that were once impossible.

April 29th marks International Dance Day, a celebration of the art of dance and its cultural significance.

This day is an opportunity for people to showcase their dancing talents and for communities to come together and celebrate the diversity of dance styles and traditions.

In recent years, social media platforms like TikTok have become a hub for modern dancers to showcase their talents and connect with others.

With its easy-to-use interface and ability to reach millions of people worldwide, TikTok has become a game-changer for the dance world.

Meet Lorraine & Wyrimu: TikTok queens from Kenya

One duo that has gained popularity on TikTok through dance is Lorraine and Wyrimu, two hoteliers from Kenya who have shown the world that dancing is for everyone, regardless of their body size.

Their TikTok videos have gone viral, with thousands of people tuning in to watch their energetic and fun-filled dance moves.

Dancing journey

Lorraine started dancing during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was not much to do in the house.

One day, while dancing in the office, Wyrimu passed by and joined in. They danced very well, and Lorraine edited the video, posted it.

"I'm the one who started dancing I started way time ya COVID because there was nothing much we were doing in the house.

"So i was just dancing then one day i started dancing in the office. Wairimu here was going to a meeting and passed by where i was... It was this calm down song and she said, i know this song," Lorraine said.

She later found out that the video had gone viral with over 200,000 views in just 30 minutes, and that's how they began their journey.

"We danced very well then akaenda mi nikabaki chini nikiedit the video nikapost nikazima simu nikaieka kando.

"Simu zikaanza kuingia, nashindwa why are people calling me. Ati you're trening... Nikiangalia nikaona ni over 200,000 views on like 30 minutes. I think hapo tu ndio tulianza," she continued.

The duo has faced negativity on the platform, mainly from people they don't know. However, Lorraine says that the negative comments don't affect them as much, and they focus on spreading good vibes.

She emphasizes that people often make a mistake by assuming that she wants to lose weight because of her plus-size figure, but that's not the case.

"To be honest, negativity comes from people i don't know. nani alisema mimi kuwa plus size sipendi mwili yangu? Thats where people also make a mistake because you're telling me to lose weight, Who told you i want to lose weight?" She said.

Good & fun times

According to Wyrimu, their content is all about good times and fun times.

"I think our content is just good times fun times and to be specific maybe this is not what we thought when we started it. I feel it's a way of just relieving stress," Wyrimu said.

Wyrimu stated that they are people who take their family values seriously, and they will not do anything that goes against those values.

"For instance, we will not twerk and wear little booty shorts. We just want to dress well and put ourselves out respectfully. Still, we want to have fun but not overdo it," she said.

Future plans

For Lorraine and Wyrimu, the future of dance is all about having fun and monetizing their talents if the opportunity arises.

But more importantly, it's about staying true to their values and continuing to share their love of dance with the world.

They acknowledged that they've had conversations with few companies but they are not so focused on the money part. But if the opportunity presents itself then they are in.

"For myself, because I just love dancing, i just love to also show fun dances and we are also trying to start doing our own choreography instead of doing other people's," Lorraine said.