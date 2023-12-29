The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikToker Nyako reveals her pending deportation, begs Kenyans to adopt her 3 kids

Lynet Okumu

Why TikToker Nyako is on the brink of deportation by German authorities.

Nyako
Nyako

Controversial TikToker Rose Atieno, popularly known as Nyako Pilot, recently dropped a bombshell in a live video, revealing that German authorities have prepared her deportation papers.

Recommended articles

The outspoken content creator, known for her unfiltered videos, shared the unexpected news without providing specific reasons for her impending deportation.

This revelation has sparked a mix of reactions, with Nyako shedding light on her current predicament and challenging the stigma associated with her past.

TikToker Nyako
TikToker Nyako Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Nyako Pilot announced her deportation in a live TikTok video that has been making rounds since December 28. She expressed distress over the disconnection of her power and water supply in preparation for her departure.

"Nimekatiwa stima, nataka mchango. Wamesema next weekend nakua deported so I don't need stima. Deportation papers zangu ziko tayari so wamenikatia stima, ata maji sina imagine. Deportation papers ziko tayari, sasa sijui nani ata adopt hawa watoto wangu," Nyako said.

The TikTok personality refrained from disclosing the grounds for her deportation, leaving followers curious and concerned about her situation.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Nyako
TikToker Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyako takes on Jalang'o, Akothee in a battle for supremacy

Nyako mentioned that her three children, who have German citizenship, would not be deported with her.

She appealed to fellow Kenyans to consider adopting her children, emphasising the challenges her offspring would face if left in Germany post her deportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the gravity of the situation, Nyako Pilot defiantly addressed those anticipating her deportation with a sense of celebration.

In a sarcastic tone, she assured her fans that financial support would still pour in even if she were back in Kenya.

"Pesa bado naye mtatoa, it doesn't matter kama nko Kenya. Kwanza nkiwa Kenya ndo best, ndo ntawafinya vizuri. Pesa mtatoa, mchango ahh mchango ehh," Nyako said.

Nyako
Nyako Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Nyako Pilot's journey from Kenya to Germany has been marked by controversy, including her admission to having worked as a commercial sex worker in Kenya.

In an interview, she revealed that her TikTok moniker, 'Nyako,' originated from her time as a sex worker, bestowed upon her by fellow workers.

Despite facing judgment for her past, Nyako embraces her history, emphasising that it has shaped her into the person she is today.

TikToker Nyako
TikToker Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

The TikTok star is unapologetic about her journey and encourages others to focus on her present actions rather than passing judgment based on her past.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

TikToker Nyako reveals her pending deportation, begs Kenyans to adopt her 3 kids

TikToker Nyako reveals her pending deportation, begs Kenyans to adopt her 3 kids

Edday Nderitu finally reveals real reason she refuses to let Samidoh meet their children

Edday Nderitu finally reveals real reason she refuses to let Samidoh meet their children

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one

Top 20 Kenyan collabos of 2023

Top 20 Kenyan collabos of 2023

Redforth Chorus, behind 'Kuliko Jana' collabo with Sauti Sol closes after 7 years

Redforth Chorus, behind 'Kuliko Jana' collabo with Sauti Sol closes after 7 years

Zari's security guard badly injured as armed men invade her home

Zari's security guard badly injured as armed men invade her home

Kimani Mbugua sheds light on his health after netizens' concern over recent videos

Kimani Mbugua sheds light on his health after netizens' concern over recent videos

Nazizi's appeal to fans after the loss of her son Jazeel

Nazizi's appeal to fans after the loss of her son Jazeel

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Octopizzo holds a fourth wedding with his Mexican wife

From Siaya to grand European-style ceremony: Octopizzo keeps his word to hold 4th wedding

Milly Chebby

Milly Chebby's unexpected reunion with Blessing Lung'aho sparks debate

Christina Shusho

Fans thrilled as Christina Shusho lands in Nairobi - Get ready for 'ShushaNyavu' extravaganza!