Timmy Tdat flaunts house he built for his mother [Videos]

Fabian Simiyu

Timmy has given his fans a tour of his mother's new house through videos and photos

Timmy Tdat [left] and the new house that he has built for his mother.
Timmy Tdat [left] and the new house that he has built for his mother.

Controversial rapper Timmy Tdat has joined the list of Kenyan celebrities who have built beautiful houses for their parents.

He couldn't hide his joy after equipping the house, and shared videos and photos on his Instagram account expressing his happiness at finally being able to build a house for his mother.

"Kindly do me this favour tell a cartel saa zile wanaplot kuni murder mi nina plot najengea mother," Timmy wrote.

The house that Timmy has built for his mother
The house that Timmy has built for his mother
READ: Timmy Tdat flaunts his Mansion in the village (Photos)

Timmy then proceeded to record the entire property where he had built the house, showing his fans the cows and the two verandas that the new house has.

In another clip, Timmy can be seen relaxing on one of the verandas, which had seats made of reeds.

khaligraph_jones Noma sana.

dj2one2 Congratulations sir!! Hawawezi simamisha mpango za Jah.

djjr254 God is happy, my Brother. Blessings are about to follow you, zile umepata so far bado, ngoja uone. Nimekua inspired. Keep winning.

nyasorofred1 @timmytdat This should be an eye-opener to most of our brothers, they often forget mother land Nyanza and invest outside big time forgetting village also needs there inputs, imagine living in flats in Nairobi or any other part of the country knowing your villagers don't know how you are doing because you claim you are modern?? Wake up Timmy has set the stage let's all do something Nyanza should be great at all Conner's. Timmy.

Comedian Sammy Kioko recently built a beautiful house for his mother, and he couldn't hide his joy upon completion of the project.

Kioko even shed tears while presenting the house to his mother and said that it was a gift for her after she pushed him to excel in life.

Sammy Kioko and his mother in their newly constructed house
Sammy Kioko and his mother in their newly constructed house

READ: Sammy Kioko tears up while gifting his mother a house [Video]

Jackie Matubia gifted her parents a new home in November 2022 and she revealed that she had been working on it for two years.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
