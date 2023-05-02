Timmy Tdat flaunts house he built for his mother [Videos]

He couldn't hide his joy after equipping the house, and shared videos and photos on his Instagram account expressing his happiness at finally being able to build a house for his mother.

"Kindly do me this favour tell a cartel saa zile wanaplot kuni murder mi nina plot najengea mother," Timmy wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Timmy then proceeded to record the entire property where he had built the house, showing his fans the cows and the two verandas that the new house has.

In another clip, Timmy can be seen relaxing on one of the verandas, which had seats made of reeds.

Social media reactions

dj2one2 Congratulations sir!! Hawawezi simamisha mpango za Jah.

djjr254 God is happy, my Brother. Blessings are about to follow you, zile umepata so far bado, ngoja uone. Nimekua inspired. Keep winning.

nyasorofred1 @timmytdat This should be an eye-opener to most of our brothers, they often forget mother land Nyanza and invest outside big time forgetting village also needs there inputs, imagine living in flats in Nairobi or any other part of the country knowing your villagers don't know how you are doing because you claim you are modern?? Wake up Timmy has set the stage let's all do something Nyanza should be great at all Conner's. Timmy.

Two Kenyan celebrities who built houses for their parents in the recent past.

Comedian Sammy Kioko recently built a beautiful house for his mother, and he couldn't hide his joy upon completion of the project.

Kioko even shed tears while presenting the house to his mother and said that it was a gift for her after she pushed him to excel in life.

