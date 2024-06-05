'Finish Kumalo' hitmaker Tipsy Gee honours Jahmby Koikai with touching song [Video]

This emotional track serves as a tribute to Koikai's remarkable influence and enduring legacy in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

In his heartfelt lyrics, Tipsy Gee emphasises that the strength of a woman is not defined by physical prowess but by her unwavering effort and dedication.

Tipsy Gee during a past performance Pulse Live Kenya

He poignantly reflects on Koikai's life, highlighting the resilience and commitment she demonstrated throughout her career and battle with endometriosis.

The rapper expresses his hope that Koikai finds peace in her passing and remains optimistic about reuniting with her in the afterlife.

The song also features a collaboration with Ebola Mkuu, who shares his admiration for Koikai's diverse talents and contributions to the entertainment scene.

He reminisces about the numerous events she hosted, praising her exceptional skills and the vibrant energy she brought to every occasion.

With a mix of sorrow and respect, Ebola Mkuu remarks that her death feels almost "illegal," underscoring the deep sense of loss felt by her fans and colleagues.

Adding to the emotional depth of the tribute, the song includes snippets from Jahmby's shows, capturing her dynamic presence and the joy she spread through her work.

These clips serve as a reminder of her enduring impact and the void her absence has left in the industry.

Media personality Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Tipsy Gee's new release is not just a song but a heartfelt homage to a woman whose legacy will continue to inspire and uplift many.

Through this musical tribute, both Tipsy Gee and Ebola Mkuu honor Jahmby Koikai's memory, celebrating her life and the indelible mark she left on Kenyan entertainment.