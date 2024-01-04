Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

The couple took it a step further by deleting all shared pictures, leaving only solo shots on his profile.

The rumoured split gained momentum, especially when reports surfaced that Trevor attended a New Year's event without Mungai Eve by his side.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This has become a topic of intrigue for netizens, who are eagerly awaiting any confirmation or denial from the couple.

Past denials and resurfaced video of Eve Mungai

This isn't the first time the duo has faced breakup rumors, but they have consistently refuted such claims.

Amid the buzz, an older video of Mungai Eve addressing their relationship dynamics and explaining why they would never publicly announce a breakup has resurfaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video in which Eve had an interview with local YouTubers, she expressed her confusion about persistent breakup rumors, emphasizing that their relationship had challenges like any other.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

However, she staunchly defended their decision to keep their matters private and away from the online spotlight.

Director Trevor's adoption revelation

ADVERTISEMENT

While fans continue to speculate about the status of their relationship, another revelation has added fuel to the fire.

Trevor recently revealed his desire to adopt a child in 2024. During a Q&A session on Instagram, a curious fan asked if Trevor had a child, to which he responded, "I want to adopt one, a baby boy."

This unexpected announcement stirred mixed reactions from fans, leading to questions about why the couple hasn't opted for natural childbirth.

Pulse Live Kenya

The adoption revelation has intensified the ongoing speculation about the dynamics of Mungai Eve and Director Trevor's relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

As fans eagerly await a response or clarification from the YouTube couple, the mystery surrounding their relationship status continues to captivate online audiences.