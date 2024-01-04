The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

Lynet Okumu

Why Mungai Eve and her boyfriend Director Trevor choose to keep relationship struggles offline

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor

YouTube power couple Mungai Eve and Director Trevor have sent their fans into a frenzy with breakup speculations after both individuals wiped out photos of each other from their Instagram accounts.

The couple took it a step further by deleting all shared pictures, leaving only solo shots on his profile.

The rumoured split gained momentum, especially when reports surfaced that Trevor attended a New Year's event without Mungai Eve by his side.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya
READ: What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

This has become a topic of intrigue for netizens, who are eagerly awaiting any confirmation or denial from the couple.

This isn't the first time the duo has faced breakup rumors, but they have consistently refuted such claims.

Amid the buzz, an older video of Mungai Eve addressing their relationship dynamics and explaining why they would never publicly announce a breakup has resurfaced.

In the video in which Eve had an interview with local YouTubers, she expressed her confusion about persistent breakup rumors, emphasizing that their relationship had challenges like any other.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Director Trevor & Eve Mungai announce baby plans, key dates revealed

However, she staunchly defended their decision to keep their matters private and away from the online spotlight.

While fans continue to speculate about the status of their relationship, another revelation has added fuel to the fire.

Trevor recently revealed his desire to adopt a child in 2024. During a Q&A session on Instagram, a curious fan asked if Trevor had a child, to which he responded, "I want to adopt one, a baby boy."

This unexpected announcement stirred mixed reactions from fans, leading to questions about why the couple hasn't opted for natural childbirth.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevour
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevour Pulse Live Kenya

The adoption revelation has intensified the ongoing speculation about the dynamics of Mungai Eve and Director Trevor's relationship.

As fans eagerly await a response or clarification from the YouTube couple, the mystery surrounding their relationship status continues to captivate online audiences.

The duo's decision to maintain radio silence on the matter only adds to the speculation and leaves followers wondering about the future of one of their favorite YouTube pairings.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
