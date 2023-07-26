Trio Mio lands international collabo with U.S. rapper Wiz Khalifa [Details]

The highly-anticipated announcement was revealed by Jinx, Boom Play's artist relations manager, during an appearance on Pulse Kenya's 'Let'sTalk' show.

During the show, Jinx emphasized the importance of collaborations in an artist's growth and artistic development.

"I think collaborations are very integral in artistic growth, It is also very important to develop the sound further," Jinx remarked, shedding light on how partnering with established artists can elevate an artist's career.

Jinx had the pleasure of unveiling the secret that has been buzzing in the music industry – Trio Mio and Wiz Khalifa have a collaboration in the works, and it is scheduled for release in the coming month of August.

Rapper Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

Fans can eagerly anticipate the Kenyan rapper's unique style fusion with Wiz Khalifa's signature flow.

Trio Mio's collaboration with Wiz Khalifa is a rare opportunity for Kenyan artists to partner with established American musicians, and it is anticipated to propel Trio Mio to new heights in his career.

"Thats big, possibly the first Kenya-US collabo at that level and we are probably going to see Trio go up another tier," Jinx added.

Trio Mio announces Australia tour

As Trio Mio prepares to share his talent on the global stage, he has also announced an exciting tour across five cities in Australia this October.

The tour will see Trio Mio perform in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide between October 6 and October 14.

Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 25, Trio Mio shared the thrilling news with his fans, posting, "Hey, hey, hey, rise and shine, fam! Big news: Trio Mio is about to slay the stage in Australia! Who's totally stoked to vibe with his epic beats down."