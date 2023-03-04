ADVERTISEMENT
Trio Mio goes international, makes his debut in style

Charles Ouma

Trio Mio goes international

Trio Mio
Trio Mio

Kenyan rapper Trio Mio is taking his career to the next level by making his debut on the international stage in Dubai.

The rapper who sat for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education will thrill his fans and serve them the best of his music in Dubai on Saturday, March 04 alongside a star-studded lineup of local celebrities.

The Cheza Kama Wewe hitmaker will perform at the luxurious Enish Restaurant and Lounge in Dubai with tickets going for 100 AED (around Ksh.3,475).

The Gengetone artiste who is known for his distinct rhythm, flair, rap flow and delivery shared the good news with his fans via Instagram stating:

"It's your boy Trio Mio and I will be performing tomorrow at Enish Restaurant in Dubai. Y'all pull up so that we can have some fun.”

READ: Going back to school - Trio Mio reveals what he plans to study after KCSE results

Trio will make his debut at the international stage in the company of established Kenyan celebrities, DJ Pierra Makena and DJ Silva who will be serving revelers a perfect blend of music.

"I'll be alongside DJ Pierra and DJ Silva and it's going to be lit...innit!" Added Trio Mio.

Born Mario TJ Kasela, Trio Mio took the industry by storm with his lyrical prowess, voice and ability to craft catchy hits setting him apart from others and making him one of Kenya's most sought-after rappers.

Even when juggling school and his career in music, the talented hit-maker served his fans fresh hits, leaving them looking forward to his next project.

Upon clearing high school, the rapper revealed that he plans to focus on his music career and acquire more skills that will make him a better entertainer.

"I am going back to school and venture into graphic design and music production because that's my career," he said, adding that he was passionate to learn about mixing and mastering.

READ: These 2 subjects gave me a hard time in KCSE - Trio Mio

Amazed by his talent and lyrical prowess, a section of netizens hailed the teenage rapper as the heir to the throne that was left vacant following the demise of legendary Kenyan rapper Issah Mmari Wangui, popularly known as E-Sir.

Trio Mio goes international, makes his debut in style

