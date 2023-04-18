The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Lynet Okumu

Cebbie Koks Nyasego, the wife of renowned lawyer Steve Ogolla, and sister to singer Akothee has recently shown off her husband's home and the homes of his siblings

Cebbie Koks
Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks Nyasego, the wife of renowned lawyer Steve Ogolla, has recently shown off her husband's home and the homes of his siblings

Recommended articles

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Cebbie introduced her fans to four houses that were built with similar designs and colors and were adjacent to each other, showcasing a typical Luo homestead.

However, Cebbie reminded her followers not to pressure her into building a bigger and flashier home, as being the last wife in her husband's home allows her to inherit the homes as part of Luo tradition.

Typical Luo homestead. First born, second, third, and fourth. I’m the last one in this home. Therefore, I’m the last one to piga boma! So mrelax.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Msiniharakishe na ‘oh build a bigger one’. I’m the young wife. I can also inherit all these houses and just stay put once wamepiga boma zao. Culture allows me to do so,” she said.

Screenshot of Cebbie Kok's Instagram stories
Screenshot of Cebbie Kok's Instagram stories Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cebbie Koks teases Kenyans anticipating her remarks on Akothee's wedding

in early 2023, Cebbie shared a glimpse of their village home in Ugenya, Siaya County, which features a decorated permanent house with yellow walls and a red roof.

In addition, the couple has been spotted driving matching luxurious cars, with Ogolla gifting Cebbie a car for their wedding in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Cebbie's recent posts have given fans a peek into her personal life and have showcased her love for Luo traditions and culture.

Cebbie Koks
Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

She has also reminded people that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to building a home and that it's also okay to inherit if you want.

Days before their wedding, Cebbie posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking God to guide her in becoming a better wife, mom, and friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her post garnered well-wishes from netizens who congratulated her on her impending nuptials.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego
Cebbie Koks Nyasego Cebbie Koks Nyasego Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands

The couple's traditional wedding, held in December 2022, was attended by top politicians and friends.

Netizens wished them all the best and congratulated them in advance as they prepared to officially cement their relationship.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Singer B Classic goes broke, exposes management for his woes

Singer B Classic goes broke, exposes management for his woes

Bensoul reveals next move after he exits Sol Generation

Bensoul reveals next move after he exits Sol Generation

Arnelisa Muigai, Ben Pol clash over remarks about Hakimi's divorce case

Arnelisa Muigai, Ben Pol clash over remarks about Hakimi's divorce case

Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates after welcoming 2nd born

Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates after welcoming 2nd born

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design