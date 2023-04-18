Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Cebbie introduced her fans to four houses that were built with similar designs and colors and were adjacent to each other, showcasing a typical Luo homestead.

However, Cebbie reminded her followers not to pressure her into building a bigger and flashier home, as being the last wife in her husband's home allows her to inherit the homes as part of Luo tradition.

“Typical Luo homestead. First born, second, third, and fourth. I’m the last one in this home. Therefore, I’m the last one to piga boma! So mrelax.

"Msiniharakishe na ‘oh build a bigger one’. I’m the young wife. I can also inherit all these houses and just stay put once wamepiga boma zao. Culture allows me to do so,” she said.

in early 2023, Cebbie shared a glimpse of their village home in Ugenya, Siaya County, which features a decorated permanent house with yellow walls and a red roof.

In addition, the couple has been spotted driving matching luxurious cars, with Ogolla gifting Cebbie a car for their wedding in 2022

Cebbie's recent posts have given fans a peek into her personal life and have showcased her love for Luo traditions and culture.

She has also reminded people that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to building a home and that it's also okay to inherit if you want.

Days before their wedding, Cebbie posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking God to guide her in becoming a better wife, mom, and friend.

Her post garnered well-wishes from netizens who congratulated her on her impending nuptials.

The couple's traditional wedding, held in December 2022, was attended by top politicians and friends.