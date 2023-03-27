TV47 boss quits after 4 years, reveals next move

Abdullahi was appointed as the acting CEO of TV47 in July 2017 after the departure of Eugene Anangwe and steered the station to become one of the most popular media channels in Kenya.

Abdullahi revealed that he left TV47 to pursue other interests. In his farewell message to his colleagues, Abdullahi thanked the team for their accomplishments over the years.

"It has been a lifetime honour and privilege to serve as your Chief Editor and subsequently as your Chief Executive officer for the last four years.

"When I took over the leadership of the company we deeply love, I made a commitment that we will fight for our spot in Kenya's competitive media landscape. I am proud that we have made tremendous progress together," he said.

Abdullahi also noted how he ensured that TV47 got national recognition, success which he attributed to his philosophy.

"We were ranked the fastest-growing TV in Kenya and our numbers continue to grow. At the heart of my philosophy has been to create a humane company that puts the interest of its staff members first," he noted .

The former CEO cited personal reasons as the reason for his departure urging those he has left behind to continue doing a good job.

"I am also proud of the caring community we became. However, I have for personal reasons decided to leave the company and pursue other interests," he said.

"You have offered me the support I needed to execute my mandate, and I thank you all for that while requesting that you grant the same to my successor," he wrote.

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo praised Abdullahi saying he had grown a media house from zero and that he wishes Abdullahi remains in the media space.

"Congratulations to a young determined and professional CEO who has grown a media house from zero to a leading media brand. Hope you remain in media space. We celebrate you Abdullahi," Omwoyo said.