TV47 boss quits after 4 years, reveals next move

Amos Robi

Abubakar Abdullahi joined the station in 2017 and was promoted to CEO in 2020

Former TV47 CEO Abubakar Abdullahi
Former TV47 CEO Abubakar Abdullahi

Abubakar Abdullahi, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TV47, has left the media station after serving for four years.

Abdullahi was appointed as the acting CEO of TV47 in July 2017 after the departure of Eugene Anangwe and steered the station to become one of the most popular media channels in Kenya.

Abdullahi revealed that he left TV47 to pursue other interests. In his farewell message to his colleagues, Abdullahi thanked the team for their accomplishments over the years.

"It has been a lifetime honour and privilege to serve as your Chief Editor and subsequently as your Chief Executive officer for the last four years.

"When I took over the leadership of the company we deeply love, I made a commitment that we will fight for our spot in Kenya's competitive media landscape. I am proud that we have made tremendous progress together," he said.

Abubakar Abdulllahi
Abubakar Abdulllahi Pulse Live Kenya

Abdullahi also noted how he ensured that TV47 got national recognition, success which he attributed to his philosophy.

"We were ranked the fastest-growing TV in Kenya and our numbers continue to grow. At the heart of my philosophy has been to create a humane company that puts the interest of its staff members first," he noted .

The former CEO cited personal reasons as the reason for his departure urging those he has left behind to continue doing a good job.

"I am also proud of the caring community we became. However, I have for personal reasons decided to leave the company and pursue other interests," he said.

"You have offered me the support I needed to execute my mandate, and I thank you all for that while requesting that you grant the same to my successor," he wrote.

Abubakar Abdullahi and TV47 owner Simon Gicharu
Abubakar Abdullahi and TV47 owner Simon Gicharu Pulse Live Kenya

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo praised Abdullahi saying he had grown a media house from zero and that he wishes Abdullahi remains in the media space.

"Congratulations to a young determined and professional CEO who has grown a media house from zero to a leading media brand. Hope you remain in media space. We celebrate you Abdullahi," Omwoyo said.

Abdullahi has previously had stints with worked at Elm TV, iTV, and Standard Media Group. He was replaced as CEO by Ken Otwenyo, a veteran media personality who previously worked with Nation Media Group, Royal Media, and Standard Group Limited.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
