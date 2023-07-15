The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2 times Kibe successfully predicted celebrity breakups

Fabian Simiyu

Kibe says relationships advertised online will always fail

Andrew Kibe
Andrew Kibe

YouTuber Andrew Kibe has gained notoriety for his videos in which he frequently criticizes celebrity relationships, boldly stating that they will not last long.

Recommended articles

As a result, he often faces backlash from the celebrities he mentions.

However, it seems that some of his predictions have proven to be accurate, as several public figures have recently announced their breakups.

YouTuber Andrew Kibe
YouTuber Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Kibe has consistently expressed his disapproval of Tyler Mbaya, also known as Baha, ever since Baha uploaded a TikTok video dancing with Georgina Njenga.

At the time, Georgina was pregnant, and Kibe became angered by the fact that they recorded the video with her belly exposed, igniting a discussion around the matter.

Kibe went on to predict that Baha and Georgina's relationship would not endure, as he believed Georgina would eventually leave Baha for a wealthier man.

He even advised Baha to prioritize his career first, suggesting that other aspects of his life would fall into place later.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Kibe said came to pass after Georgina confirmed on July 13 that she broke up with Baha.

Tyler Mbaya & Georgina Njenga
Tyler Mbaya & Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Georgina Njenga back on the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

When asked about the differences between her previous relationship with Baha and her current one, Georgina, a 22-year-old YouTuber, emphasized that her new love is unique.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kibe uploaded a video reacting to Baha and Georgina's breakup, where he sarcastically laughed, stating that it was inevitable.

He further expressed his belief that most relationships that are publicized online are not destined to last, and many people will be disappointed when celebrities announce their breakups.

Kibe specifically mentioned Churchill Ndambuki, suggesting that he might be the only celebrity with a long-lasting relationship, mainly because his wife remains relatively unknown to the public.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

DETAILS: Get ready for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Kibe remarked that dating someone from Nairobi can be challenging, as there are often numerous individuals sliding into their DMs, potentially swaying them to end the relationship.

In a separate video, Kibe predicted that Arrow Bwoy and Nadia's relationship would not endure due to their differing backgrounds.

While they did indeed break up in December, they eventually reconciled after some time apart.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Our first matching tattoo - Georgina Njenga flaunts matching tattoo with new lover

Our first matching tattoo - Georgina Njenga flaunts matching tattoo with new lover

Suzanna Owiyo celebrates daughter's graduation with lovely message

Suzanna Owiyo celebrates daughter's graduation with lovely message

2 times Kibe successfully predicted celebrity breakups

2 times Kibe successfully predicted celebrity breakups

King Kaka breaks stereotypes in 'Beshte Yangu' & 7 other new tunes this week

King Kaka breaks stereotypes in 'Beshte Yangu' & 7 other new tunes this week

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne at a stalemate over gender reveal party

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne at a stalemate over gender reveal party

Zuchu recalls horrific encounter with Instagram hackers

Zuchu recalls horrific encounter with Instagram hackers

‘Take me with you to Tanzania,’ Spice asks Diamond at cozy hangout

‘Take me with you to Tanzania,’ Spice asks Diamond at cozy hangout

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Moya David

Moya David dispels financial struggles after putting business on sale

YouTuber Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai take their 5-year relationship to next level