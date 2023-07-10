The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Andrew Kibe claims Thee Pluto's baby looks more like him, suggests DNA

Lynet Okumu

Andrew Kibe has cast doubt on Thee Pluto's baby, claiming that she does not resemble either him or Felicity

Andrew Kibe
Andrew Kibe

Controversial Kenyan-US based Youtuber, Andrew Kibe, has responded to Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru's recent baby face reveal with a dose of skepticism.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in November 2022, had previously kept their daughter's face hidden from the public eye.

However, they decided to introduce their baby girl Zoey to their fans and reduce the pressure of keeping her hidden.

Content creator Thee Pluto & his daughter Zoey
Content creator Thee Pluto & his daughter Zoey Pulse Live Kenya
READ: I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly - Thee Pluto cries out for help

Thee Pluto took to social media to share adorable pictures of their daughter Zoey and express gratitude to their fans for their continuous support.

The photos quickly gained attention, with fans showering the couple with positive comments and congratulations for their beautiful baby who was said to resemble both parents.

In a YouTube video response on Monday July 10, Andrew Kibe expressed a different opinion regarding the baby's resemblance to her parents.

"No! Its a no for me. Sioni resemblance wacha nisikudanganye," he continued.

Kenyan US-based YouTuber Andrew Kibe
Kenyan US-based YouTuber Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Photocopy! Fans react after Thee Pluto & Felicity reveal daughter's face

Kibe reshared Thee Pluto's video and playfully pointed out that both Felicity and Thee Pluto have a light complexion, whereas their baby has a different skin tone.

Kibe teasingly claimed that the baby looks more like him, joking about his distinct hairline and spotlight-like eyes.

"Huoni ako na hairline kama yangu... hairline yangu huwa straight bila madoido. Alafu pia macho zinkaa na spotlight kama zangu." Kibe said.

Kenyan US-based YouTuber Andrew Kibe
Kenyan US-based YouTuber Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

He denied seeing any resemblance between Zoey and her parents, contradicting the opinions of fans who had praised the baby's likeness to her parents.

In his response, Kibe humorously advised Thee Pluto to consider taking a DNA test to determine the truth about Zoey's parentage.

He emphasized the importance of DNA testing, regardless of whether people agree or disagree with his perspective.

"Whether youre hating or not, DNA is important," he said.

Kenyan US-based YouTuber Andrew Kibe
Kenyan US-based YouTuber Andrew Kibe Comedian Njugush claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Felicity Shiru defends Thee Pluto over cheating allegations

This is not the first time Kibe is advising Thee Pluto to go for a DNA test. He has on several occasions urged Pluto to take a DNA test after he welcomed baby Zoey.

