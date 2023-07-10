Andrew Kibe claims Thee Pluto's baby looks more like him, suggests DNA

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in November 2022, had previously kept their daughter's face hidden from the public eye.

However, they decided to introduce their baby girl Zoey to their fans and reduce the pressure of keeping her hidden.

Fans react to Thee Pluto's baby face reveal

Thee Pluto took to social media to share adorable pictures of their daughter Zoey and express gratitude to their fans for their continuous support.

The photos quickly gained attention, with fans showering the couple with positive comments and congratulations for their beautiful baby who was said to resemble both parents.

Andrew Kibe shares his opinion on Thee Pluto's daughter

In a YouTube video response on Monday July 10, Andrew Kibe expressed a different opinion regarding the baby's resemblance to her parents.

"No! Its a no for me. Sioni resemblance wacha nisikudanganye," he continued.

Kibe reshared Thee Pluto's video and playfully pointed out that both Felicity and Thee Pluto have a light complexion, whereas their baby has a different skin tone.

Kibe teasingly claimed that the baby looks more like him, joking about his distinct hairline and spotlight-like eyes.

"Huoni ako na hairline kama yangu... hairline yangu huwa straight bila madoido. Alafu pia macho zinkaa na spotlight kama zangu." Kibe said.

He denied seeing any resemblance between Zoey and her parents, contradicting the opinions of fans who had praised the baby's likeness to her parents.

Kibe's advice to Thee Pluto concerning DNA

In his response, Kibe humorously advised Thee Pluto to consider taking a DNA test to determine the truth about Zoey's parentage.

He emphasized the importance of DNA testing, regardless of whether people agree or disagree with his perspective.

"Whether youre hating or not, DNA is important," he said.

