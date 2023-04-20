The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler Mbaya & Georgina shut down breakup rumours with adorable booed-up clip

Lynet Okumu

Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga reaffirm love with a cute video amidst breakup rumours

Tyler Mbaya & Georgina Njenga squash break up rumours

Tyler Mbaya and his girlfriend Georgina have shown that their love is unbreakable despite rumours of a breakup circulating on social media.

The couple put these rumours to rest with a lovely booed-up clip on their social media pages on Wednesday, reaffirming their love for each other.

Netizens on TikTok and other social media platforms had previously noted that Baha and Georgina rarely posted pictures of each other on their respective social media pages.

READ: Content creator Georgina Njenga addresses separation from Tyler Mbaya

This led to rumours of a potential break-up between the two, causing concern among their fans.

However, Baha and Georgina's recent video shows that their love is still strong and that they are very much together.

The couple looked happy and in love, cuddling and kissing in the video, which quickly went viral on social media.

READ: Georgina Njenga claps back at haters criticising her parenting style

The rumours of a break-up may have stemmed from a leaked picture of Georgina, allegedly in her birthday suit. However, it seems that this leak did not affect the couple's relationship, as they continue to show their love for each other.

Mbaya and Georgina's relationship has been the subject of much attention and speculation since they started dating.

The young lovebirds started dating in 2020 when COVID-19 ravaged the globe. They moved in together as boyfriend and girlfriend the first day they started dating.

READ: Tyler Mbaya and fiancé get tattoos in honour of baby daughter[Photo]

The couple welcomed their first child, Astra, in May 2022.

In October 2022 Georgina left her fans worried when she said she had parted ways with Tyler over irreconcilable differences.

"Tyler and I are no longer together due to unsolvable issues," she posted.

However, she later dismissed the truthfulness of the post saying it was only a game and that the post did not last long on her social media.

"We were just playing truth and dare with my friends, no wonder it didn't last on my story for 10 minutes," the content creator said.

Lynet Okumu
