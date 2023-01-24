ADVERTISEMENT
Georgina Njenga loses family member

Amos Robi

Tyler Mbaya's partner, Georgina Njenga is in mourning after a close family member suddenly passed away.

Content creator Georgina Njenga has been thrown into mourning following the demise of her grandmother.

The mother of one shared the sad news on her Instagram, remembering her grandmother as a great woman and one she will forever miss.

“Rest in peace Shosho, definitely the best grandma I would have asked for in my life,” Georgina wrote.

Georgina did not share what caused the unfortunate death but shared a picture of the matriarch with her fans.

READ: Tyler Mbaya and fiancé get tattoos in honour of baby daughter[Photo]

The death of Georgina Njenga’s grandmother comes just months after her boyfriend, Tyler Mbaya, also lost his grandmother.

Mbaya lost his grandmother in June 2022, she had been his guardian after he was orphaned in 2013.

The former 'Machachari' actor's mother, the late thespian Beth Nyambura, succumbed to cancer 10 years ago. The most iconic role of her career had been 'Wanade' on the TV show 'Mother-in-Law'.

READ: Machachari actor Baha and brother pens down emotional message to late mother

“When mum passed on, I was a Form One student at Nairobi School. I immediately transferred to Chania Boys High School where my brother was, for moral support, so that we could grieve and overcome our mum’s death together.

"However, in my fourth year, I joined Ufanisi Senior School where I sat for my KCSE,” Tyler said.

Mbaya's father had a strained relationship with his sons and had lived abroad for most of their lives. He died in 2015.

