Georgina Njenga loses family member

The mother of one shared the sad news on her Instagram, remembering her grandmother as a great woman and one she will forever miss.

“Rest in peace Shosho, definitely the best grandma I would have asked for in my life,” Georgina wrote.

Georgina did not share what caused the unfortunate death but shared a picture of the matriarch with her fans.

Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

Tyler Mbaya loses grandmother

The death of Georgina Njenga’s grandmother comes just months after her boyfriend, Tyler Mbaya, also lost his grandmother.

Mbaya lost his grandmother in June 2022, she had been his guardian after he was orphaned in 2013.

The former 'Machachari' actor's mother, the late thespian Beth Nyambura, succumbed to cancer 10 years ago. The most iconic role of her career had been 'Wanade' on the TV show 'Mother-in-Law'.

Tyler Mbaya mourns grandmother Pulse Live Kenya

“When mum passed on, I was a Form One student at Nairobi School. I immediately transferred to Chania Boys High School where my brother was, for moral support, so that we could grieve and overcome our mum’s death together.

"However, in my fourth year, I joined Ufanisi Senior School where I sat for my KCSE,” Tyler said.