Unapologetic Elsa Majimbo brushes off critics poking holes at her new style

In a TikTok video she shared on her page, a confident Majimbo said life circumstances put her in the situation she was in and made her look and behave the way she did.

"I have seen a lot of comments saying how money has changed me so much. Of course, it has, are you joking? I was never humble; I was a victim of my circumstances. Do you know the difference?" she noted.

The 22-year-old mentioned that the change in her financial position affected everything, including how she laughed.

"My net worth went through the roof; that's what happened to the old Elsa. Oh, I am rich; even the laugh is rich," Majimbo said accompanied by light laughter.

Recently, the content creator found herself in the spotlight when she shared a photo that some of her fans said was not stylish based on the outfit and the hair she had on.

Some of her fans urged her to accept correction, improve her style, and get better at creating her comical videos, something they said she has slowed down on.

The road to success was not easy for Majimbo, as she faced criticism and condemnation from her own family for her videos before rising to global fame.

In a short documentary that Majimbo is set to release soon, she reveals how her family reacted to her online content. Majimbo recalls her older brother expressing his disappointment in her and stating that she was embarrassing the entire family with her videos.

Pulse Live Kenya

She further shares how memories of the meetings with her parents break her heart to this day.

Majimbo's hilarious videos, which often featured her munching on snacks while making witty observations about everyday life, earned her massive fans worldwide.

Her content resonated with many, especially during the global pandemic when people were looking for a way to escape the stress and monotony of daily life.

Majimbo said the online platform became a safe space where she could be the full version of herself without any judgments.

Today, Majimbo is a global sensation, with numerous accolades to her name. She has been featured in prestigious publications such as Forbes and has won awards for her outstanding content in the entertainment industry.

Comedian Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

