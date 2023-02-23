ADVERTISEMENT
Elsa Majimbo on how family condemned her before global success

Amos Robi

Majimbo in a new short documentary reveals unknown details of her journey to global success

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo

US-based Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo, has taken the world by storm with her unique sense of humour and relatable content.

However, the road to success was not easy for Majimbo, as she faced criticism and condemnation from her own family for her videos before she rose to global fame.

In a short documentary that Majimbo is set to release soon, she reveals how her family reacted to her online content. Majimbo recalls her older brother expressing his disappointment in her and stating that she was embarrassing the entire family with her videos.

She further shares how memories of the meetings with her parents break her heart to this day.

Despite the criticism and condemnation from her family, Majimbo continued to pursue her passion for creating content and posting it online. Her unique style of humour quickly caught the attention of many, and soon enough, she gained a massive following on social media.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

Majimbo's hilarious videos, which often featured her munching on snacks while making witty observations about everyday life, earned her massive fans worldwide. Her relatable content resonated with many, especially during the global pandemic, when people were looking for a way to escape the stress and monotony of daily life.

Majimbo said the online platform became a safe space where she could be the full version of herself without any judgements of her.

"I felt like online I could fully be myself cause I was in my own space it was just me. If people were coming they were coming into my space. I wasn't going into anyone’s space so I never had to compromise for anyone," Majimbo says.

Today, Majimbo is a global sensation, with numerous accolades to her name. She has been featured in prestigious publications such as Forbes and has won awards for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. She has also collaborated with top brands such as Fenty Beauty and Valentino, among others.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

In 2021, she moved from Nairobi to Los Angeles, where she has perfectly acclimated herself to the lifestyle of the city.

She told Forbes that she loves everything about the city, particularly its materialistic and beautiful nature. “I can never imagine myself living anywhere other than LA,” she said.

Elsa Majimbo was the youngest person featured in Forbes Magazine in 2022.

