Elsa Majimbo flaunts expensive gifts she received from Beyoncé

Charles Ouma

Elsa Majimbo has been making moves in the industry, rubbing shoulders with the who-is-who in the entertainment and business world.

US-based Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo has flaunted an array of expensive gifts she received from US superstar, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Leaving no doubt that she shares a close relationship with Beyoncé who celebrated her birthday earlier in the week, the content creator took to Twitter to unveil the gifts she was blessed with.

"This week's gifts," read the caption that accompanied the photos of the expensive gifts.

A pair of Amina Muaddi Royal blue shoes, a Tiffany and Co bracelet, ILIA skin care products were among the gifts that Majimbo received.

A quick search on the website selling the shoes reveals that they do not come cheap.

The website indicates that the elegant shoes are Rosie Crystal Bow Halter Pumps with a pair going for a tidy $1170.

The round tag necklace on the other hand goes for 700 dollars, and is a piece worth the price.

It is Sterling silver in colour with an inscription that reads “Welcome to the Renaissance,” emblazoned with “Beyoncé 925.

The Us celebrity is a brand the ambassador for the custom-designed jewelry by Tiffany & Co with all proceeds going to the About Love scholarship program.

The initiative is a partnership between Tiffany & CO, the BeyGOOD Foundation, and the Shawn Carter Foundation and offers scholarship funding for students of the arts at five black colleges and universities.

Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday with a mega concert in LA’s SoFi Stadium.

More than 70,000 fans attended the star-studded event.

Elsa Majimbo making major moves in the US

Elsa Majimbo has been making moves in the industry, rubbing shoulders with the who-is-who in the entertainment and business world.

On August 15, she used her Twitter account to address a distressing situation, being pursued by a stalker in Los Angeles shortly after attending the star-studded Black Excellence Brunch held in the heart of Los Angeles.

"If you are an Arab man that owns a black G-Wagon plates 9CPK699 please stop stalking and following me on the street. thank you, " Elsa tweeted.

During the gathering, Elsa had the opportunity to mingle and celebrate alongside notable figures like Kelly Rowland and Elsa shared the images on her Instagram account.

