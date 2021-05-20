Avril flaunts new Mercedes Benz with futuristic features [Photo]

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her new acquisition, Avril who recently turned 35 years old, asked her fans to share their opinion about the chestnut-brown vehicle.

According to the bazaar where the car was bought, similar models of the Mercedes E200 vehicle set you back a cool Sh3,850,000.

The fuel guzzler has a 2,000CC petrol engine, Automatic Transmission, Keyless entry, thumb start Ignition and steering control buttons.

The E200 also comes equipped with a reverse camera, electric and power adjustable seats, memory seats, DVD/CD player, alloy rims, fog lights and cruise control.

The vehicle’s manufacturer explains that the car is able to memorize different functional settings depending on its driver’s preferences.

The memory package allows the driver’s seat, front passenger seat, steering column and exterior mirrors to all be electrically adjustable and can register up to three different driving modes.

The E-class saloon is the embodiment of modern style and refined sportiness – and carries this off with an astounding lightness of touch.

The car’s 7G-Tronic functionality helps its driver reach top speeds of 260kph using its 7 speed transmission.

The Ukimwona hitmaker said she got a Mercedes Benz to match her bae’s.

@bory_cua 😂😂😂😂 lazima mimi na darling wangu A tumatch