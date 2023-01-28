ADVERTISEMENT
Useful Idioty's promise to anyone that returns his stolen iPhone

Amos Robi

Idioty lost his phone on his way after watching a football match

Useful Idioty
Useful Idioty

Content creator Useful Idioty is appealing to fans that made away with his iPhone to give it back

Idioty said he was heading home after watching a football game when he was approached by people who posed as fans who eventually made away with his phone without him knowing.

“Today morning around 1: 30 am after the Arsenal match I was heading home, I lost my phone to some pickpocketers who acted as my fans and were appreciating my work.

“I only realized after alighting the matatu that my iPhone was gone,” Idioty narrated on his Instagram stories.

Idioty has now made an appeal to anyone who comes across the phone to give it back as it contains unreleased projects promising to pay anyone that delivers it.

Useful Idioty
Useful Idioty Useful Idioty Pulse Live Kenya

“If you see this and you are the one who picked the phone, kindly get intouch with me so that I can have the phone back. I have alot of unreleased projects on that phone, I will pay you once we come to an agreement,” he said.

Idioty who previously worked with Crazy Kennar launched a solo online career after parting ways with Kennar, in an interview he pointed out that he did not have blood bad with Crazy Kennar and was even open to working with him again.

The same sentiments were shared by Crazy Kennar who also outlined the reason for Idioty's exit.

“You know when you grow as a family sometimes one seeks for growth independently and when that happens you give them the chance to grow. We are however okay and we may work together in future,” Kennar said.

READ: Why I left Tales of Crazy Kennar - Useful Idioty opens up [Video]

Amos Robi
