Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

Useful Idioty was part of Kennar’s team as they started out but later branched out to work with other teams as well as independently.

Speaking after landing from London, United Kingdom where he attended the creators week conference, Kennar said the split was not caused by any form of animosity but was out of the desire for individual growth.

“You know when you grow as a family sometimes one seeks for growth independently and when that happens you give them the chance to grow. We are however okay and we may work together in future,” Kennar said.

The sentiments were similar to those shared by Useful Idioty in a past interview where he said his departure from the popular creators.

“I have not fallen out with anybody, I have started afresh,” he said, adding that he had taken a back seat to focus on his education and solo projects.

Crazy Kennar had flown to the UK where he represented Sub-Saharan Africa at the Meta creator’s week.

At the London conference, Kennar had the chance to meet creator, Khaby Lame who is among the most followed content creators in the world.

Khaby Lame is the most followed person on TikTok with over 152 million followers and 2.5 billion likes.

Also representing Kenya was radio presenter and media personality Kwambox.

Other creators from the African continent were :