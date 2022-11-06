RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

Amos Robi

Useful Idioty left the Crazy Kennar team and has been working with other creatives groups and individually as well

A collage of Crazy Kennar and Useful Idioty
A collage of Crazy Kennar and Useful Idioty

Content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar has for the first time addressed the reason for the separation of Useful Idioty, a creator who was part of Kennar’s team.

Useful Idioty was part of Kennar’s team as they started out but later branched out to work with other teams as well as independently.

Speaking after landing from London, United Kingdom where he attended the creators week conference, Kennar said the split was not caused by any form of animosity but was out of the desire for individual growth.

“You know when you grow as a family sometimes one seeks for growth independently and when that happens you give them the chance to grow. We are however okay and we may work together in future,” Kennar said.

Why I left Tales of Crazy Kennar - Useful Idioty opens up about split
Why I left Tales of Crazy Kennar - Useful Idioty opens up about split Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why I left Tales of Crazy Kennar - Useful Idioty opens up [Video]

The sentiments were similar to those shared by Useful Idioty in a past interview where he said his departure from the popular creators.

I have not fallen out with anybody, I have started afresh,” he said, adding that he had taken a back seat to focus on his education and solo projects.

Crazy Kennar had flown to the UK where he represented Sub-Saharan Africa at the Meta creator’s week.

At the London conference, Kennar had the chance to meet creator, Khaby Lame who is among the most followed content creators in the world.

Crazy Kennar hangs out with Tiktok star Khaby Lame in London
Crazy Kennar hangs out with Tiktok star Khaby Lame in London Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Crazy Kennar hangs out with TikTok star Khaby Lame in London

Khaby Lame is the most followed person on TikTok with over 152 million followers and 2.5 billion likes.

Also representing Kenya was radio presenter and media personality Kwambox.

Other creators from the African continent were :

  1. Nadia Matovu (Uganda)
  2. Pamela Mtanga (South Africa)
  3. Ruth Ronnie (Zambia)
  4. Ruvarashe Hapaguti (Zimbabwe)
  5. Mishaa (Ivory Coast)
  6. Saraï D'Hologne (Ivory Coast)
  7. Fatou Jupiter Touré (Senegal)
  8. Ngorbatchev Niang (Senegal)
Crazy Kennar speaks about working with Useful Idioty again

