The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Details of Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial services to celebrate his legacy

Lynet Okumu

JCC confirms the passing of Bishop Kiuna & lays out memorial arrangements

Allan Kiuna
Allan Kiuna
  • Bishop Allan Kiuna, the founder of Jubilee Christian Church, passed away on July 9, 2024.
  • The church is organizing a series of services from July 10 to July 14 to honor his memory and legacy
  • The Kiuna family has requested privacy during this time of mourning

Recommended articles

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its beloved founder and general overseer, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Bishop Kiuna passed away on July 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of faith, compassion, and dedication that has profoundly touched the lives of many both locally and globally.

His death is a significant loss to the church, the community, and all who knew him.

ADVERTISEMENT
JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna
JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Death of Bishop Allan Kiuna sends Kenyan celebs into emotional turmoil

According to a statement released by the church a few hours after the death news hit the media, Bishop Allan Kiuna was not only a spiritual leader but also a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

His faith and dedication to ministering went beyond the boundaries of Kenya, reaching people around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his passionate preaching and compassionate heart, Bishop Kiuna's influence extended far and wide. His ministry, Jubilee Christian Church, became a beacon of hope and a center of spiritual growth for many.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: He raised me from scratch-Kathy Kiuna praises husband

To honour the memory and legacy of Bishop Allan Kiuna, Jubilee Christian Church has organized a series of services.

ADVERTISEMENT

These services are meant to celebrate his life and offer an opportunity for the community to come together in prayer and remembrance.

From Wednesday, July 10 to Friday, July 12, evening services will be held at JCC Parklands. These services will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

During these gatherings, members of the church and the community will have the chance to reflect on Bishop Kiuna's teachings and the significant impact he had on their spiritual journeys.

Bishop Allan Kiuna and Pastor Kathy Kiuna
Bishop Allan Kiuna and Pastor Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

On Saturday, July 13, another service will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This service will provide a special opportunity for the church community to come together and share their memories of Bishop Kiuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be a time to celebrate his life, his contributions, and the many ways he has touched the lives of those around him.

A special worship service will take place on Sunday, July 14 starting at 9:00 AM. This service will be a culmination of the week’s remembrances and will focus on worship and thanksgiving for the life of Bishop Allan Kiuna.

It will be a time for the congregation to come together in unity, offering prayers and support for the Kiuna family.

Bishop Allan Kiuna and Son Jeremy Kiuna
Bishop Allan Kiuna and Son Jeremy Kiuna Bishop Allan Kiuna and Son Jeremy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Allan and Kathy Kiuna on the spot over Church collection, flashy lifestyle, and expensive holidays

The Kiuna family and Jubilee Christian Church have humbly requested privacy during this time of mourning.

They have asked that the community respect their need for space and quiet reflection as they come to terms with their loss.

While the outpouring of love and support is greatly appreciated, the family asks for understanding as they navigate this difficult period.

ADVERTISEMENT
Allan Kiuna
Allan Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

In this time of immense grief, the church and the Kiuna family have received an overwhelming outpouring of love and support, especially from their church family.

The family has expressed their gratitude for the support but also kindly requested privacy as they navigate through this challenging period of mourning and reflection.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial services to celebrate his legacy

Details of Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial services to celebrate his legacy

Death of Bishop Allan Kiuna sends Kenyan celebs into emotional turmoil

Death of Bishop Allan Kiuna sends Kenyan celebs into emotional turmoil

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna passes on

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna passes on

Edgar Obare's 'tea' on Betty Kyallo & her bae turns sour

Edgar Obare's 'tea' on Betty Kyallo & her bae turns sour

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Vanessa Mdee finally shares story of losing sight at the peak of her career

Vanessa Mdee finally shares story of losing sight at the peak of her career

Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi traces maize-selling school girl amid Kennedy Onyango's burial plans

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz