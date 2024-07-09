Details of Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial services to celebrate his legacy

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its beloved founder and general overseer, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

Bishop Kiuna passed away on July 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of faith, compassion, and dedication that has profoundly touched the lives of many both locally and globally.

His death is a significant loss to the church, the community, and all who knew him.

Pulse Live Kenya

Impact late Allan Kiuna

According to a statement released by the church a few hours after the death news hit the media, Bishop Allan Kiuna was not only a spiritual leader but also a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

His faith and dedication to ministering went beyond the boundaries of Kenya, reaching people around the world.

Known for his passionate preaching and compassionate heart, Bishop Kiuna's influence extended far and wide. His ministry, Jubilee Christian Church, became a beacon of hope and a center of spiritual growth for many.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

Bishop Kiuna's funeral arrangements

To honour the memory and legacy of Bishop Allan Kiuna, Jubilee Christian Church has organized a series of services.

These services are meant to celebrate his life and offer an opportunity for the community to come together in prayer and remembrance.

From Wednesday, July 10 to Friday, July 12, evening services will be held at JCC Parklands. These services will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

During these gatherings, members of the church and the community will have the chance to reflect on Bishop Kiuna's teachings and the significant impact he had on their spiritual journeys.

Pulse Live Kenya

On Saturday, July 13, another service will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This service will provide a special opportunity for the church community to come together and share their memories of Bishop Kiuna.

It will be a time to celebrate his life, his contributions, and the many ways he has touched the lives of those around him.

Worship service on Sunday

A special worship service will take place on Sunday, July 14 starting at 9:00 AM. This service will be a culmination of the week’s remembrances and will focus on worship and thanksgiving for the life of Bishop Allan Kiuna.

It will be a time for the congregation to come together in unity, offering prayers and support for the Kiuna family.

Bishop Allan Kiuna and Son Jeremy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

A request for privacy

The Kiuna family and Jubilee Christian Church have humbly requested privacy during this time of mourning.

They have asked that the community respect their need for space and quiet reflection as they come to terms with their loss.

While the outpouring of love and support is greatly appreciated, the family asks for understanding as they navigate this difficult period.

Pulse Live Kenya

In this time of immense grief, the church and the Kiuna family have received an overwhelming outpouring of love and support, especially from their church family.